Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati fires 2 party veterans on charges of anti-party activities | Lucknow news





LUCKNOW: In a move that surprised many within the party and leaves the Bahujan Samaj Party very vulnerable ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati party chief ousted two of its top leaders, Lalji Verma and Ram Achal, on Thursday. Rajbhar, for anti-party activities during the newly completed panchayat polls.

Verma was the leader of the BSP legislative party and a former minister.

Rajbhar, a five-time MLA and a BSP veteran was the party’s former president.

Verma has been replaced as head of the legislative party twice by Azamgarh MLA Shah Alam.

The move also leaves the party with only seven MLAs, out of 19 originally elected in 2017.

In October 2020, Mayawati had suspended seven MLAs on charges of conspiracy against the party and attempting to sabotage the election of BSP candidate Rajya Sabha Ramji Gautam.

The seven MLAs who were eventually expelled were in contact with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati had said.

Earlier, two other MLAs had also rebelled while one, Ritesh Pandey, became an MP in 2019.

His headquarters went to the SP in October 2020 polls.

Verma and Rajbhar were MLAs from Katehari and Akbarpur respectively, both parts of the Ambedkar Nagar constituency, a bastion of the BSP.

Verma, who has held several key portfolios, including finance under previous BSP governments, told TOI that he was trying to talk to Mayawati but had not been successful until Thursday evening.

He accused another party leader from Ambedkar Nagar, Ghanshyam Singh Kharwar, of lying to the party chief about him, which led to actions against him.

Kharwar has created misinformation about me, saying I am planning to go to PS or BJP. I have been trying to talk to Behenji but I have not been successful. I was down with Covid when the panchayat elections took place and in the hospital. I have called the senior leader of the SC Mishra party as well but he has not received my call. Right now I am in contact with other party members to see what can be done, Verma told TOI, adding that he had learned of his expulsion from the party through a press release issued by the BSP.

He added that when he was not well, Mayawati had called him three times to ask him about his health and had assured him of any help.

I can quit politics completely if things do not work out with the BSP, he said.

Rajbhar was president of UP BSP until 2018 after which he was appointed joint national secretary general. He was also a minister in all four Mayawati-led governments at UP. At the time of his ouster, he did not hold any position in the party.







