



The government on Thursday said it provided 28 lakh tonnes of free food to about 55 crore beneficiaries in May through ration stores under a scheme to provide relief to people during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, about 1.3 tonnes of wheat and rice have been provided to 2.6 crore beneficiaries so far in June under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The information was provided by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey at a press conference. Elaborating on the implementation of the PMGKAY scheme, he said that more than 63.67 lakh tonnes of food (about 80 per cent of the total PMGKAY allocation for May and June 2021) have been removed from the states and UT from the FCI (Food Corporation of India) warehouse by tani.

Under PMGKAY, the Center is distributing free meals for two months (May-June 2021). It is providing 5 kg per person per month for approximately 79.39 crore beneficiaries covered by the National Food Safety Act (NFSA). Almost 80 tonnes of lakh foodstuffs should be released under the PMGKAY scheme. This distribution is above and above the regular allocation to beneficiaries under food law. “About 28 tonnes of cabbage food has been distributed by 34 States / UTs to about 55 million NFSA beneficiaries by May 2021 and about 1.3 Lakh MT food products have been distributed to about 2.6 Crore NFSA beneficiaries by June 2021, following protocols due to COVID, “Pandey said According to him, as of Thursday, under the National Food Safety Act, food cereals have been distributed to about 90 percent and 12 percent of NFSA beneficiaries for May and June 2021, respectively, suffering a food subsidy of more than 13,000 cro Rs for May and June 2021. The food subsidy incurred for PMGKAY, so far, is more than SEK 9,200 for May and June 2021. Stressing the importance of the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC), the secretary said it is an ambitious plan and effort of the department to introduce nationwide portability of ration cards under the NFSA. Pandey said that currently, a monthly average of about 1.35 crore portability transactions are being recorded under the ONORC plan (including in-state transactions). Further, a total of almost 27.8 crore portability transactions have occurred across states and UT since the launch of the ONORC plan in August 2019, of which almost 19.8 crore portability transactions were recorded during the COVID-19 period (April 2020 to May 2021). Given the potential of the ONORC plan to provide access to NFSA food for migrant beneficiaries during the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Food “has been constantly following up with the States / UT through video conferencing meetings / consultations / letters, etc. to implement the program for to its full potential by proactively approaching migrant beneficiaries, an official announcement said. Pandey also said ONORC has already been implemented in 32 states and UT. He expects the remaining four states and UT – Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi – to implement the scheme in the next few months. Bihar, Rajashtan and Andhra Pradesh are the countries with the highest performance in ONORC transactions.

