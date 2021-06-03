Denmark adopts law allowing asylum seekers to be processed outside Europe

LONDONR Denmark’s parliament passed a law Thursday allowing the nation to relocate asylum seekers outside Europe to assess their asylum applications, despite criticism from rights groups and the United Nations.

The law is the latest in a string of hard-line immigration measures that have been introduced into the Nordic nation in recent years especially after the 2015 migration crisis in Europe to discourage asylum seekers. These moves have been widely criticized by rights groups, and some have warned that the new measure could threaten the internationally established refugee rights of protection.

The law will allow Denmark to move people abroad to asylum centers in an unspecified partner country for consideration of cases, and they can stay there as refugees. Denmark has not yet reached an agreement with any country to accept its asylum seekers, but a possible agreement could include successful asylum seekers receiving protection in the partner country.

The bill, an amendment to the Danish Foreigners Act, passed with widespread support by lawmakers, tightens the first policies already as stricter in Europe. The law is intended to allow only the number of refugees that Denmark has pledged to relocate under the United Nations quota system and no more.