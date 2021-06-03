International
Denmark adopts law allowing asylum seekers to be processed outside Europe
LONDONR Denmark’s parliament passed a law Thursday allowing the nation to relocate asylum seekers outside Europe to assess their asylum applications, despite criticism from rights groups and the United Nations.
The law is the latest in a string of hard-line immigration measures that have been introduced into the Nordic nation in recent years especially after the 2015 migration crisis in Europe to discourage asylum seekers. These moves have been widely criticized by rights groups, and some have warned that the new measure could threaten the internationally established refugee rights of protection.
The law will allow Denmark to move people abroad to asylum centers in an unspecified partner country for consideration of cases, and they can stay there as refugees. Denmark has not yet reached an agreement with any country to accept its asylum seekers, but a possible agreement could include successful asylum seekers receiving protection in the partner country.
The bill, an amendment to the Danish Foreigners Act, passed with widespread support by lawmakers, tightens the first policies already as stricter in Europe. The law is intended to allow only the number of refugees that Denmark has pledged to relocate under the United Nations quota system and no more.
If you apply for asylum in Denmark, you know that you will be returning to a country outside Europe, and for this reason we hope that people will stop seeking asylum in Denmark, Rasmus Stocklund, a government spokesman, told Danish broadcaster DR on Thursday before approving the bills, according to Reuters.
International rights groups and governing bodies have been quick to denounce the new measure, noting that it is likely to be incompatible with international protections for asylum seekers and refugees.
This represents a fundamental change in the way the international defense system works, said Nicholas Feith Tan, a senior fellow at the Danish Institute for Human Rights, adding that it was still unclear how the country planned to implement the law or which country the third would be included. It is difficult to assess the legitimacy of something that is so inaccurate and unclear.
Dr. Tan said it was essential to understand that the law is not just about processing asylum, but also a plan to move refugee protections elsewhere.
The Danish government will need to ensure that asylum seekers not only have access to a fair and efficient asylum procedure, but that those found to be refugees can have protection in the third country, he said.
Last month, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) urged lawmakers not to pass the measure, with Henrik Nordentoft, representative of agencies for the Nordic and Baltic states, saying it risks undermining the foundation of the international defense system for refugees in the world.
Shortly after the ruling, the agency said in a statement that it was against national initiatives that forcibly transfer asylum seekers to other countries and undermine the principles of international refugee protection.
UNHCR is very disappointed that Denmark is continuing to pursue this vision, despite the serious human rights concerns that UNHCR has raised, the statement said.
The organization noted that the new measures will not enter into force in Denmark until a formal agreement is reached with a third country, and the new law requires any agreement that asylum seekers fully comply with Denmark’s international obligations under international refugees and the rights of human law.
Thursday’s move is in line with a goal by Prime Minister Matthew Frederiksen, who said earlier this year that she aimed see Denmark has zero asylum seekers.
Rising support for the right-wing Danish People’s Party has led Ms Frederiksens Social center-left Democrats to try to win back some voters, and her focus on suppressing immigration in the last election is proving successful. .
In 2019, Demark considered Damascus and the surrounding areas in Syria a place still in the midst of years of civil war to be safe and began withdrawing residence permits from some Syrian refugees. The move has also been widely condemned by human rights groups and the United Nations refugee agency.
One before the proposal would have kept foreigners convicted of criminal offenses and facing deportation to a small Danish island, but those plans were eventually removed because they were very expensive.
The executive branch of the European Union criticized the law and said on Thursday that there were concerns that the law was incompatible with existing rules within the bloc.
External processing of asylum applications raises crucial questions about access to asylum procedures and effective access to defense, Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesman for the European Commission, told a news conference Thursday.
It is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new migration and asylum pact, he added.
The right to asylum is a fundamental right guaranteed in the European Union and Mr Jahnz said the commission would analyze the laws to determine possible next steps.
Charlotte Slente, Secretary General of the Danish Refugee Council, warned that the measures sent an extremely problematic signal against solidarity with our neighboring EU countries
It is also still unclear how a possible reception center in a third country would be administered, in light of the inclusion of Denmarks’ legal responsibility for safeguarding the rights of asylum seekers and refugees and ensuring their protection. she said in a statement, stressing that it was one of the main concerns of the groups regarding the adoption of the bill.
The vote also paves the way for a possible model of asylum processing that does not yet exist and which they do not know what it actually involves. She said as a result, lawmakers voted blindly.
Similar harsh policies displacing asylum seekers, including in Australia, have been criticized by rights groups in the past as illegal and denounced for lack of protections for asylum seekers. However, Dr. Tan, with the Danish Institute for Human Rights, said it would be much more difficult for Denmark to implement a similar system due to the protection of rights set out in EU law.
While the Danish government has not yet said which countries may be open to hosting asylum seekers, Rwanda has been identified as a potential partner. Last month, Denmark announced plans for closer cooperation with the East African nation following a visit by government ministers.
Jasmina Nielsen contributed to the report from Copenhagen.
picture credit
