Uighur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

ISTANBUL Three Uighurs fleeing China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region before testifying before a London People’s Court investigating whether Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uighurs are considered genocide. .

The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced to have an abortion at 6 and a half months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke out about draconian birth control policies, and a former prisoner who claimed to have been tortured day and night by Chinese soldiers while was imprisoned in the remote border region.

They spoke to the Associated Press about their experiences before witnessing video links to the UK independent tribunal, which is expected to draw dozens of witnesses when it opens its four-day hearing on Friday.

The court, which does not have the support of the British government, will be presided over by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of former Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

While court trials are not mandatory for any government, organizers hope the public evidence-casting process will force international action to address growing concerns about alleged abuses in Xinjiang against Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group.

One witness, Bumeryem Rozi, a mother of four, said authorities in Xinjiang gathered her along with other pregnant women to abort her fifth child in 2007. She said she did so because she feared otherwise the authorities would they had confiscated her house and her belongings and would endanger her family.

I was 6 1/2 months pregnant… The police came a Uighur and two Chinese. They put me and eight other pregnant women in cars and took us to the hospital, Rozi, 55, told the AP from her home in Istanbul.

First they gave me a pill and told me to take it. That’s how I did it. I do not know what it was, she continued. Half an hour later, they put a needle in my abdomen. And sometime after that I lost my baby.

Semsinur Gafur, a former obstetrician-gynecologist who worked at a village hospital in Xinjiang in the 1990s, said she and other female clinics went from house to house with a portable ultrasound machine to check if anyone was pregnant.

Semsinur Gafur, an ethnic Uighur who fled China to Turkey, poses for The Associated Press in Istanbul on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Gafur is one of three Uyghurs describing forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in the western region. of China Xinjiang, before giving testimony in a people’s court in London. AP

If a family had more births than allowed, they would withdraw the house… They would flatten the house, destroy it, Gafur said. This was my life there. It was very disturbing. And because I worked in a state hospital, people did not trust me. The Uighur people saw me as a Chinese traitor.

A third Uighur internee, Mahmut Tevekkul, said he was imprisoned and tortured in 2010 by Chinese authorities who questioned him for information about one of his brothers. Tevekkul said the brother was wanted in part because he published a religious book in Arabic.

Tevekkul described being beaten and punched in the face during interrogation.

They placed us on a tiled floor, handcuffed our hands and feet, and tied us to a pipe, like a gas pipe. There were six soldiers guarding us. They interrogated us until morning and then took us to the maximum security zone of the prison, he said.

The court is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim and ethnic Turkish minorities.

About 1 million or more Uighurs have been locked up in re-education camps in Xinjiang in recent years, according to researchers. Chinese authorities have been accused of itthe imposition of forced labor, systematiccompulsory birth controland torture and separation of children from incarcerated parents.

Beijing has completely denied the allegations. Officials have characterized the camps, which they say are now closed, as vocational training centers to learn Chinese, work skills and law to support economic development and the fight against extremism. China saw a wave of Xinjiang-linked terrorist attacks by 2016.

Session organizers said Chinese authorities ignored requests to attend the proceedings. The Chinese embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment, but officials in China have said the court was set up by anti-China forces to spread lies.

There is no such thing as genocide or forced labor in Xinjiang, regional government spokesman Elijan Anayat told reporters Thursday. If the court insists on following its own path, we would like to express our strong condemnation and opposition and be forced to take countermeasures.

Gafur shows a picture of her when she was a medical school student, while talking to The Associated Press in Istanbul. AP

In April, the Britains parliament followed them to Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada, declaring that Beijing’s policies against Uighurs constituted genocide and crimes against humanity. The US government has done the same.

But Nice, the lawyer leading the court, said so far those genocide statements have come with a limited analysis of the evidence regarding the intentions behind the Chinese governments’ policies.

It is the state of mind of those organs (of the Chinese government) that needs to be examined or determined and tested to see if any genocide revelations will ever be made, Nice said. It is quite clear that the purpose and intent will be critical.

Nice was one of nine British nationals sanctioned by China on Mars for spreading lies and misinformation about the country. The move came after the UK and other Western governments took similar measures against China over its treatment of Uighurs.

The lawyer said he was not intimidated, but acknowledged that sanctions have resulted in some participants withdrawing from court. Organizers also said they have been subjected to cyber targeting. They had to increase security of events as about 500 of the free hearing tickets were booked by people with fake email addresses.

While her exiled colleagues said they agreed to testify to seek justice, Rozi, the woman who reported the forced abortion, says she is motivated to speak for a more personal reason. Her youngest son has been arrested since 2015, when he was just 13 years old, and she hopes the work of the courts will one day help his freedom.

I want my son released as soon as possible, she said. I want to see him released.