Boxing Allision Causes Crane Collapse In Taiwan

(photos courtesy of Taiwan International Ports Corporation) Published June 3, 2021 1:40 PM by

Maritime Executive A container ship approaching the dock in Kaohsiung, Taiwan misjudged the distances causing an alliance with a second, anchored ship and then its bridge arm hit the container crane serving the ship. During the chain reaction, one of the large container cranes of the port was overturned, a second crane was damaged and the containers were also damaged. Officials reported that one crane operator was taken to hospital while two others had to be pulled from the tangled debris of the cranes. The incident started when the 90,000 dwt OOCL containers Durban, operated by Orient Overseas Container Line, was approaching the port in the middle of the day on June 3rd. The vessel, which has a normal capacity of 8,476 TEU, was empty and was positioning in port for vessel 66. On vessel 70, YM ENDURANCE, a 37,435 dwt container owned by Yang Ming Marine Transport, was conducting container operations. Officials from the Kaohsiung Port Authority told local media that the port master’s office believed the OOCL container ship was approaching too close and was repeatedly transmitted by the ship and its pilot. They said they received no response from the ship. OOCL Durban sideways rub the anchored vessel and cut the crane, starting the chain reaction captured on the videotape. Workers at the wharf can be seen running as the boat hits the anchored boat and the crane. and then the crane collapses. Port officials said the falling crane damaged the second crane and caused it to derail. Between 30 and 50 containers were also reported damaged. Rescue workers released a worker who was taken to hospital with an incision in the arm, scratching on one leg and at the hospital, he was being checked for internal injuries. Two other crane workers were trapped in the rubble, and it took rescuers an hour to free them. Both were reported unharmed. OOCL Durban later anchored in his designated place. Yang Ming reports that a visual inspection showed no significant damage to his boat, but that divers would conduct a study. Container operations, however, remain suspended for the vessel. Port officials estimated the damage to the two cranes was in the tens of millions of dollars.

