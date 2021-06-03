The woman killed by the dog given to her for mental health assistance, the investigator hears





A young woman was mutilated to death by a family rescue dog she was searching for during the coronavirus pandemic, an investigation heard Thursday. Keira Ladlow, 21, an avid kickboxer, had quit her job at Ladbrokes and was taking care of the Staffordshire field cross called Gucci when she attacked him on February 5 this year. Her brother, Kayden Barrett, had brought the dog home to help alleviate Ms. Ladlows’ volatile emotional personality disorder. At the time, she was staying at her siblings’ home on Sunbeam Way, Kitts Green, in Birmingham. Mr Barrett told the Birmingham Coroners’ Court that he returned from work on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and found his sister lying face down in the living room with Gucci leaning into the corner. Recommended Mr Barrett had Gucci re-home after discovering he was donating after biting another dog, the investigation heard. The animal was “well placed” and was related to him and his sister, he added. In a statement read in the investigation, Mr. Barrett said. I have always defended him. I feel responsible even though I could not have done anything that day. Mr Barrett called police and told officers his dog had killed his sister. The dog was captured and destroyed. The night before she died, Mrs. Ladlow told her brother that she felt Gucci would bite her. The next morning he left for work with Gucci sleeping in bed next to his sister. When he returned, water was pouring down the ceiling from the shower and her body was on the floor covered in blood. Mrs. Ladlows cousin Neyve Walsh, who organized a fundraiser for her funeral in February, described her as a warm, gentle, and kind-hearted lady who loved all animals. Ironically, the animal she worked so hard to protect would take her life in such an indistinguishable way, she wrote on her Gofundme page. Recording a narrative verdict, Birmingham court aide Rebecca Olivere said no one would ever know what caused the tragic shift in events that day. Additional reporting by SWNS

