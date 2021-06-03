India to officially launch mega submarine construction project pending | India News





NEW DELHI: India is finally ready to formally begin the process for the long-awaited 50,000 crore project to build six new-generation stealth submarines with foreign co-operation in what is called “the mother of all” underwater combat agreements “.

The Rajnath Singh-led Defense Procurement Council (DAC) on Friday decided to approve the tender or RFP (proposal request) to be issued to the Mazagon Docks (MDL) defense ship and private shipbuilder L&T. Both were shortlisted for the oil-electric submarine construction program called Project-75 India (P-75I) after a long-drawn-out process.

Defense Ministry sources said Thursday that the DAC, which is itself holding on after a long hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, will receive “initial need acceptance” (AoN) for the $ 3 billion plan to buy 30 SeaGuardians armed or MQ-9 Reaper / Predator drones from the US at a later stage.

The TOI was the first to report a plan to buy 30 ‘killer-hunter’ drones, 10 each for the Army, IAF and Navy – but the high costs involved have led to some delays so far. The Navy, meanwhile, is using two unarmed Sea Guardian drones for reconnaissance missions over the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) after being leased by US firm General Atomics last November.

Right now, the P-75I is on the DAC agenda as the first project to be launched under the Strategic Partnership (SP) policy, which was announced by the NDA government in May 2017 under the overall Make in India platform.

The P-75I to build six new submarines, with both surface-to-air missiles and independent air-to-air propulsion for greater underwater resistance, was accidentally first awarded to the AoN in November 2007.

Once the RFP is issued, the two Indian strategic partners (SP), MDL and L&T, will be linked to one of the five foreign construction sites selected to submit their technical and financial bids.

They are Rosoboronexport / Rubin Design Bureau (Russia), Naval Group-DCNS (France), ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Germany), Navantia (Spain) and Daewoo (South Korea).

With Chinese warships now making regular efforts to IOR, the Navy is looking for extremely new submarines, both conventional and nuclear-powered.

It will take at least a decade from now for the first submarine to be launched under the P-75I. Under Project -75 over 23,000 crore `RV in process at MDL, three of the six Scorpene submarines of French origin have been commissioned so far.

The Navy currently has only 12 other old diesel-electric submarines, with only half of them operational at any given time and one more scheduled to retire this year.

India also has two nuclear-powered submarines, the INS Arihant and the INS Chakra, but the latter does not have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles because it is leased from Russia.

As first reported by TOI, another project to build six nuclear-powered attack submarines (called SSNs) is pending with the Security Cabinet Committee for the final nap. The construction of three of the six SSNs, each weighing over 6,000 tonnes and costing around Rs 15,000 crore, is likely to be cleared early.

Under the approved plans, India needs at least 18 conventional submarines, six SSNs and four nuclear-powered nuclear-powered submarines (SSBNs) such as the INS Arihant.







