International
David Attenborough Netflix Documentary: Australian Scientists burst into tears over climate crisis | Great Obstacle Reef
One of Australia’s leading coral reef scientists has been seen tearing to pieces in the Great Barrier Reef crash during a new documentary Sir David Attenborough that will be released to the global world on Friday evening.
Prof. Terry Hughes is recounting three coral whitening monitoring missions in 2016, 2017 and 2020 when he says: it is a job I hoped I would never have done because it was actually very confrontational before the tears cut it short.
The emotional scene comes during Netflix’s new documentary, Breaking the Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, and shows the damage that the destruction of planets in natural places has to some of the people who study them.
The film visits scientists working on melting ice, degrading the Amazon and biodiversity loss, and sees a 2019/2020 summer from hell to Australia featuring unprecedented fires and the most widespread coral bleaching ever recorded in the Great Barrier Reef
The 70-minute film features another Australian scientist, Dr Daniella Teixeira, walking through a smoky landscape where she was working to preserve endangered glossy black cocoa.
There is no sign of any wildlife, Teixeira says, with images of twisted and burnt animals and trees turned to coal. There was nothing left.
The documentary, with the Attenborough front, focuses on the research of Swedish scientist Prof Johan Rockstrm, whose the work looks at the concept of points of return and boundaries in different systems around the planet, such as polar regions, Earth biodiversity, and climate.
Netflix says the film documents the most important scientific discovery of our time that humanity has pushed the Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept the Earth stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilization.
Hughes has become a high-profile scientific figure in Australia for his research on the complex effects of global warming on the world’s largest tire system and his monitoring flights to document massive whitening.
In large thermal extremes as we have seen during mass whitening events in recent decades [corals] can actually die very quickly. They cook, he says in the documentary.
Hughes told the Guardian that if anything, I think the emotional response has diminished over time and that the 2016 whitening event north of the gum was the most confrontational.
But it is still deeply saddening, he said.
He said the Rockstrms search, for which he has collaborated, was simple and powerful and showed how the world was on a trajectory that is not sustainable.
You can easily break a turning point and not notice it for decades, he said, adding that he thought the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere had probably reached a turning point for coral reefs in the 1980s.
Hughes, of the James Cook University Center for Excellence in Coral Rock Studies, said black summer fires and coral bleaching indicate Australia’s vulnerability.
In the documentary, Attenborough says: We are heading towards a future where the Great Barrier Reef is a coral reef.
He describes the Australias 2019/20 summer as a wine from hell, driven by record-breaking temperatures and drought.
Texeira, from the University of Queensland, was filmed in February 2020 returning to locations on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia, where she was studying endangered glossy black cocoa.
She finds one of the nests set up to help the birds on a fallen tree with an iron plate around the trunk to stop climbing opportunities and attacking youngsters.
With the iron tightened by the heat and the melt nest, Texeira says: They were not enough to save them.
She told the Guardian: There are days when I’m still overwhelmed. At the end of the day, were people and do we have emotions.
She had been visiting the island for four years and the fires had come just as she was finishing her doctorate.
I’ve come out on the other side now, but it has made me more focused on the urgency of the problems and how we as scientists can make a difference now.
picture credit
