Colleges say students should get a Covid vaccine. But No, Not That One.





Milloni Doshi, a 25-year-old student from India who is supposed to start her master’s this fall at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, has a problem. Although Ms. Doshi has been vaccinated against coronavirus, she received two doses of Covaxin, which is made by an Indian manufacturer and is not currently approved by the World Health Organization, as required by the university. Columbia has told her she will have to be revaccinated with another vaccine once she arrives on campus, but no one can say for sure if it is safe to do so. I’m just worried about getting two different vaccines, she wrote through a messaging app. They said the application process would be the hardest part of the cycle, but it really was all that was unsafe and anxiety-inducing.

Since March, more than 400 colleges and universities in the United States have announced vaccine mandates, demanding that students be immunized against the coronavirus. But the rules are designed mostly with local students in mind, leaving international students to mingle especially those in India and Russia. Milloni Doshi receiving a dose of Covaxin vaccine in Mumbai, India. It is not a vaccine that her school, Columbia, currently accepts. Neither Covaxin nor the Sputnik V vaccine, which is produced in Russia, has been approved by the WHO US students, however, do not have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, three out of eight authorized by the health agency, WHO spokesperson. Inequality could hamper colleges that have made it a top priority to retain international students, who brought in close to $ 39 billion in tuition in the year before the pandemic, according to an analysis. Universities want to enroll international students because they add diversity to the campus community and they bring in money, said Terry W. Hartle, senior vice president at the American Council on Education. The reason why this has been the subject of intense discussion.

The situation is particularly challenging for students in India, which sends approximately 200,000 international students in American colleges every year, second only to China. . The subcontinent is emerging from the grip of one of the heaviest waves of the pandemic, when burial sites were running out of space and burial pores were constantly burning. Vaccine shortages are so acute that only 3 percent of the population is fully immunized and getting an appointment is a tax issue. In some parts of India, students planning to attend American universities have returned to the black market, paying hundreds of dollars to be vaccinated. Others have hired people to spend up to 12 hours online trying to line up a vaccination site. Enough it is quite difficult just to get an appointment, but even more so to secure a one-on-one vaccine that will be accepted by US campuses. Every day, we have 10 to 15 messages and requests, saying What does this mean? How does this affect me? said Sudhanshu Kaushik, 26, who dropped out of his MBA program at New York University last year to run the North American Indian Students Association, which is working to help other students. Among the questions that flood Mr. Kaushiks mailbox: What if I can’t get my vaccine on time? Will I still be allowed to mature in the fall? What should I do if the vaccine I can get in the country is not approved by my college?

At Indiana University, which announced its vaccine request less than two weeks ago, administrators are working overtime to answer approximately 200 phone calls and 300 emails sent daily from universities to approximately 6,000 overseas students. , said his vice president for international affairs, Hannah Buxbaum.

The hook call is not starting to be described, said Ms. Buxbaum for the volume of calls from overseas students trying to navigate the vaccine bureaucracy in their home countries, as well as a host of other virus-related problems, from flight bans to grille consulates. There is no doubt that there is anxiety and concern among our international students, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tried to provide guidance. The agency considers people fully vaccinated a few weeks after receiving the necessary doses of any of the WHO-authorized vaccines, said a spokeswoman, Kristen Nordlund. In addition to the three vaccines currently available in the United States under FDA emergency authorization, the world body has, according to its website, also approved three versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including one made in England and one made in India; Sinopharm vaccine, which is produced in China; and, as of this week, the Sinovac vaccine, also made in China. Many universities seem to be following these guidelines: If a student has had a WHO-approved vaccine, said Clayton S. Rose, president of Bowdoin College, then the student will be considered vaccinated. In Columbia, where one third of the student body is from abroad, international students will be asked to submit either their WHO brochure or a letter from a doctor confirming that they have received the necessary doses of one of the vaccines verified by the world body, said Donna Lynne, Chief Operating Officer of university medical center, which heads the Covid-19 campus response.

But this leaves two categories of students who will face a more complicated and potentially problematic process.

There are those who will not be able to get a vaccine before the start of the fall semester. Bowdoin and many other universities say they plan to have on-campus clinics that will offer one of three FDA-approved vaccines. Understand the Covid crisis in India The goal is for both Pfizer and Moderna to require the first and second doses to be split three weeks apart; because someone is considered fully vaccinated only two weeks after the last dose, the process takes a minimum of five weeks. During that time, will students be required to quarantine while the rest of the campus returns to normal? Will they have to undergo routine testing? Campuses are proposing various measures, with some saying those students will need to self-isolate themselves in their dormitory and attend distance learning. Others are saying that students are expected to wear a mask and undergo testing. The most complicated scenario is if students receive a vaccine that has not been approved by the WHO, such as Sputnik or Covaxin. Many colleges are proposing that those students will need to be revaccinated, which poses a medical and logistical enigma. There is no data on whether the combination of vaccines from different companies is safe. Since when Covid-19 vaccines are not interchangeable, the safety and effectiveness of taking two different Covid-19 vaccines have not been studied, wrote in an email Ms. Nordlund, CDC spokesman.

She added that the CDC was recommending that people who had been vaccinated outside the United States with a vaccine that was not authorized by the WHO should wait a minimum of 28 days before taking the first dose of one of the FDA-sanctioned vaccines. Many universities were unclear how they plan to deal with the logistical complexity of sharing these unrelated vaccines, beyond saying that they planned to accommodate students undergoing this process. While much remains in flux, at least one major university system is planning to deviate from CDC guidelines. The state of California, the largest public university system in the country with 23 campuses enrolling nearly half a million students, plans to accept any vaccine a student receives if authorized by a regulatory agency in their country of origin, Chancellor Joseph said. I. Castro. They will be able to meet the requirement, he said, as long as the vaccine they receive is approved by something similar to an entity like the FDA Facing growing pressure from confused and disturbed students, at least six regional governments in India have notified emergency clinics last week to vaccinate students attending American universities. One of them is in Maharashtra, the state that includes Mumbai and is where Ms. Doshi lives, although the move came too late for her as she has already been vaccinated with an injection that Columbia does not accept. Instead of focusing on her next course of study, she is worrying about whether the vaccine she will need to receive upon arrival in Columbia will cause a negative reaction.

Indeed, it was easier to be accepted than to deal with the post-admission process, she said. Denise Grady contributed to reporting.







