France suspends joint military operations with Mali for coup





Paris (AFP) France said Thursday it would suspend joint military operations with Malian forces after the country’s second coup in nine months, “awaiting assurances” that civilians would return to positions of power. The decision comes after Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita, who led last year’s coup, ousted the country’s civilian president and caretaker prime minister last week in what French leader Emmanuel Macron has called a “coup d’etat”. unacceptable coup “. The move sparked diplomatic unrest, prompting the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend Mali. France’s armed forces said on Thursday that “the requirements and red lines have been set by ECOWAS and the African Union to clarify the framework for the political transition in Mali”. “While awaiting these guarantees, France has decided to suspend, as a temporary measure, joint military operations with Malian forces and national advisory missions for their benefit,” the ministry said in a first statement from AFP. # foto1 “These decisions will be re-evaluated in the coming days in light of the responses provided by the Malian authorities.” Both Mali and France play key roles in the fight against a serious jihadist uprising in the Sahel region. France has about 5,100 troops in the Sahel under its Barkhane operation which includes five countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. The Barkhane force, which was launched after France intervened to avoid a jihadist advance on Mali in 2013, will continue to operate but only for the moment, the ministry said. However, the French-led Takuba force, launched in March 2020 to enable European special forces to train the Malian army to fight jihadists, will be suspended. # foto2 A military official in Mali said on condition of anonymity that Malian authorities had been informed of France’s suspension. Macron warned at the weekend that France would withdraw its troops from Mali if it turned towards radical Islamism after the coup. “Radical Islam in Mali with our soldiers there? Never,” he told The Journal du Dimanche. Goita had served as vice president since leading a coup last August that ousted democratically elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and the jihadist uprising. Following pressure from ECOWAS, the roles of transition president and prime minister were given to civilians ahead of elections scheduled for February. # foto3 On May 24, however, Goita orchestrated the ouster of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, raising doubts about his commitment to holding elections. Goita will be formally inaugurated as Mali’s interim president on Monday, when a new prime minister is also expected to be appointed. 2021 AFP

