Children, men die in building collapse in Brazil





A four-story building collapsed west of Rio de Janeiro just before dawn, killing at least one baby and one adult and damaging nearby settlements, says the Brazilian city’s fire department. Four people were rescued from the rubbish. The irregular construction consisted of four small houses built on top of each other, a spokesman for the fire department said. EFE news agency reported that a young girl and her father were killed during the collapse. City officials confirmed to the Associated Press in an email that the facility had no license. The accident, which occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday in Rio das Pedras, a working-class neighborhood, highlighted the difficulties authorities face in trying to tackle illegal construction in areas run by paramilitary gangs. Paramilitary groups, commonly referred to as the “militia” in Brazil, made up of former firefighters, police and soldiers, often take control of public land and build illegal homes for informal rent. Many people choose to live in such flats because they are cheaper. “With me, the militias will no longer build shit in this city,” Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Thursday. According to the Rio Conservation Department, since January more than 180 irregular buildings have been demolished in the Western Zone alone and more than 150 notices have also been issued. An announcement is the first step towards demolition, the department said. City officials said they had blocked the entrance to seven buildings near the fallen structure and all 20 of its residents were relocated. with EFE

