The University of Calgary announced a plan Thursday to gradually restore campus life to normal for the fall semester.

More classes will be held in person, more labs will be open for research and more student services will be operational, the school said in a statement.

“Security remains UCalgary’s top priority as we return to our campus,” said C’s U president and vice chancellor Ed McCauley.

The university says the decision to return to campus is based on recent guidance from health experts and a growing consensus that an overwhelming majority of Albanians will be fully vaccinated by the fall.

“As the number of people vaccinated increases, health guidelines about physical distance and public meetings can finally be eased. This is what enables us to safely start moving back to campus for the fall,” McCauley said.

The university said the return to campus will be gradual as faculties and instructors work to determine how individual classes will be offered this fall. Students will be advised which of their classes will be taught in person later this month.

“Flexibility is essential as we move forward,” McCauley said.

In one Features Q and A on its website, the school says vaccination will not be a mandatory requirement for student return and that student residences will be open.

Mount Royal University says on its website that it is also planning to deliver most of the programs in person in the fall, assuming health restrictions allow it.

“Employees will move back to campus before students arrive, starting with other managers and executives, and then staff and faculty,” the school said.