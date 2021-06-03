More than half of Britons call on Boris Johnson to delay lifting June blockade





Half of Britons think Boris Johnson should delay the planned lifting of this month’s block, according to an exclusive Mirror poll. Fifty percent believed that the Prime Minister should postpone the initiation of Step Four of the Government roadmap, which is expected for June 21st. But 38% thought he should go ahead and order the next phase of relaxation. The Conservative leader will announce on June 14 whether he will continue with plans to remove all remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions a week later. The long-awaited movement will allow people to line up at the pub bar and invite an unlimited number of guests to weddings. What is your point of view? Make your speech in the comments section





A special review is taking place on social distance and wearing masks on public transport and as people move around pubs, restaurants and cafes. But three in four of those who asked about our study thought people should continue to wear face masks, with only 22% against. Even if the Government decides to lift the rule, businesses and countries may insist that the masks be kept as a condition of entry. The prime minister signaled this week that while he could not see anything in the data at the moment which means we could not move forward with Step Four, essential statistics showing how protected people are from the coronavirus were still unclear. After 15 months of various restrictions in daily life, the study revealed an imminent fear of the day when all measures to prevent the spread of the virus were finally eased. About 56% of people were quite worried or very worried about getting life back to normal, while 28% were not so worried and 15% were not worried at all. Do you like politics news? Subscribe to one of the Mirror newspapers





The findings show how some of us are accustomed to staggering life stages including working at home, seeing fewer people and having more time to explore our neighborhoods and are far from desperate to get back to our behavior before March 2020. The survey results come as scientists continue to review data on infection rates, hospital admissions and vaccinations. Experts and advisers want to find out to what extent the link between the rise in infections that has automatically led to an increase in deaths has been broken. Has a pub closed in your local area in the last 5 years? Yes – 51%. Jo – 27%. I do not know – 22% Should the government do more to keep pubs open in our local communities? Yes – 58%. Jo – 24%. I do not know – 18% Do you think the closure has had an impact on your local community? Yes – 53%. Jo – 32%. I do not know – 15% Should we all continue to wear masks in public? Yes – 73%. Jo – 22%. I do not know – 5%. Do people returning from abroad have to quarantine? Yes – 81%. Jo – 15%. I do not know – 4%. Should the Government have put India on the red list earlier? Yes – 74%. Jo – 17%. I do not know – 8%. Do you think the restrictions should be eased on June 21st? Jo – 50%. Yes – 38%. I do not know – 12%. Do you believe Govt threw a protective ring through care homes at the start of the pandemic? Jo – 56%. Yes – 26%. I do not know – 18%. Are you planning a foreign holiday this year? Jo – 75%. Jo – 18%. I do not know – 7%. The poll also revealed how a majority did not believe the Government’s claim made by former No10 councilor Dominic Cummings last week that it threw a protective ring through care homes at the start of the pandemic. Fifty-six percent said the boast was untrue while only 26% thought it was true. However, voters were divided equally over the damage caused to the Prime Minister by Mr Cummings’s evidence to two parliamentary elected committees, where he claimed that Mr Johnson was not suitable for office.





About 44% said the Prime Minister had been damaged too much or too much by the evidence, while another 44% said he was not so damaged or not damaged at all. When it came to overseas travel, few Britons wanted to rush to the airport even if they were allowed to. Three-quarters said they were not planning a trip out of this year – 2021. Only 18% said they were planning a foreign trip before 2022. Survation surveyed 1,533 adults online on Tuesday and Wednesday.







