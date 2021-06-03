The arrival of a large cruise ship raises safety concerns

SOAVE, Italy Early climbers in Venice were surprised on Thursday to see a cruise ship sinking in the Giudecca Canal for one of the first times since the pandemic began, despite repeated government promises to reorient ships so large for due to safety and environmental concerns.

92,409 tons MSC Orchestra crossed the basin in front of the St. Marx Canal around 6 a.m. under the tugboat and escorted by the port authority, ahead of a departure from Venice, scheduled for Saturday.

His arrival comes two years and a day later The MSC Opera struck a dock and a cruise ship on the same channel, an event that highlighted security concerns among anti-cruise ship activists.

Protests are intensifying against the resumption of cruise traffic, just 2 months after Italys Culture Minister Dario Franceschini promised a final ban on the passage of large boats through the heart of the city. They include an open letter from the nonprofit organization Venice Heritage, signed by celebrities including musician Mick Jagger, actress Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Wes Anderson and director Francis Ford Coppola.

Venice is suffering and we, the citizens of the world, can not remain deaf to its calls, read the open letter to Italian officials including Prime Minister Mario Draghi, members of his Cabinet, the President of Venice and the Governor of Veneto.

This fragile unit, (a) a world heritage site, could not survive without our help, the letter added.

The signatories set 10 priorities for the city, including a halt to the passage of large ships through Venice and better mass tourism management, which saw 25 million tourists visit the city in 2019, before the pandemic shut down global tourism.

Italian Government in Mars passed a law aimed at ending the blocking of cruise ship traffic through Venice, leaving many with the false impression that the ban was already in force.

JC Viens was arriving at St. Marks around 6am for a radio broadcast in the country, when he raised his eyes to see an unusual storm of smaller boats with glowing lights passing through the basin of St. Marx. The square was almost empty, with the exception of a few tourists who snapped photos of Doges Palace as the sun rose behind it.

Venice stops large cruise ships from the city center: The move comes two years after the ship crashed into the canal

“Then I saw this ship moving very slowly. It was very surprising. I thought cruise ships were no longer allowed in the canal,” said Viens, a Canadian communications director who became aware of the controversy over ships while living in Venice for half. the second year of 2020 when the decline of tourism also reduced the daily traffic of the canals.

Recalling the fall and the new round of virus restrictions, he said it was scary enough to see the city so quiet, and also to experience the Giudecca canal without any such boats. It was impressive to see the peace.

After the virus pause, many Venetians are not happy to see cruise ships return for the first time since January 2020. The No Big Ships committee is planning to see Costa Orchestra passengers on a high-profile protest Saturday.

The battle over the cruise ships in Venice was concentrated after the year The Costa Concordia sank in Tuscany in 2012, killing 32 passengers and crew members. After an initial ban on vessels over 40,000 tonnes in Venice, industry and authorities reached a voluntary agreement that allowed ships with lower sulfur fuel levels to cross the lagoon.

But the core point of the dispute over having cruise ships in the lagoon at all, as a risk to safety and the environment, has not yet been addressed, despite years of studies and proposals.

Cruise industry officials say the current government seems more focused on resolving the issue once and for all.

Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Motion told the Associated Press that a bidding process will open every day now for ideas aimed at identifying the best and structural solutions to realize a new mooring area for large ships outside the lagoon. Venice.

The new terminal will be used for both cruise and container vessels, the ministry said in an email.

Meanwhile, in 2022, as a temporary solution a number of ships will be able to anchor in Marghera, facilitating transit to Venice, the ministry said.

Navigation industry officials have told the AP that Marghera, an industrial port within Venice lagoon, currently lacks the proper equipment to serve as a passenger terminal. Moreover, for it to become even a temporary solution for larger ships, the current docks would have to be widened and a canal would have to be cleared.

Jane da Mosto, executive director of the non-governmental organization We Are Here Venice, called on the government to send stronger signals and return to the 40,000 tonne limit.

I can understand that it takes time to find a solution, but why not just come smaller ships? tha da Mosto. There are days like today that, as Venetian citizens, we want to hear someone who officially acknowledges that what is happening should not happen and that they are really trying to clarify it.

Get the COVID vaccine, it will travel:These countries have reopened to fully vaccinated Americans