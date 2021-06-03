Humiliated: Civil body chief Mysuru resigns





Bengaluru corporate commissioner Mysuru City Shilpa Nag announced her resignation from the Indian Administrative Services on Thursday during a press conference citing humiliation and that she could not work in a stifling environment. With deep sorrow and regret, I am submitting my resignation to the Indian Administrative Service. I humbly ask your sweet self to accept this and free me from my dilemma, pain, and moral grief for the sacrilege of sacred service we have sworn to serve and protect, Nag said Thursday in Mysuru, about 125 km from Bengaluru. The resignation of Nags, a 2014 group officer, has rekindled the debate against the functioning of the Mysuru district administration. Nag made a notable reference to Rohini Sindhuri, deputy collector Mysuru, who has been at the forefront of criticism from other political leaders including Janata Dal (Laik) or JD (S) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he had no knowledge of Nags’ resignation and said he would comment as soon as he received all the information. Nag said she is sending her resignation to the secretary general. The IAS officer, who has served in various positions in various districts during her tenure, said she was being targeted and constantly humiliated. She said that despite having done most of the work on the borders of her corporation, calls were made to her office citing the removal of duty in preparing the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. They are collecting insults and spreading misinformation. No one should work with so much arrogance, she said, making another obvious reference to Sindhur. I can not work in this suffocating environment, she added. Sindhur was also the target of her colleagues from other districts when at least 24 people died due to lack of oxygen in Chamarajanagar, about 40 km from Mysuru. Denying all the allegations, Sindhur on Thursday said, It is not true that there was any harassment from me and none was even mentioned in the statement issued by Smt Shilpa Nag. She said her entire focus was solely on managing Covid-19. Mysuru DC even claimed that Nag had stopped participating in the Covid-19 reviews. Mysuru City Corporation was presenting wise and contradictory Covid-19 neighborhood figures for new cases, deaths and active cases. I had ordered the same to be corrected, Sindhur said. She added that seeking to open Covid care centers and other pandemic-related work constitutes harassment by any kind of imagination. She even said Nag is yet to give details of CSR coming from private companies towards pandemic and other jobs. Forshtë for all to point out that during the last 10 days Smt Shilpa has issued press and media statements against the District Administration. A behavior not expected from a Mysuru City Commissioner, Sindhur added.

