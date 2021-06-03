International
Yukon Government, First Nations Agree to Divide School Board, Indigenous Schools
The Yukon government has signed an agreement to create a new, special school board for the First Nations in the territory, paving the way for schools specifically targeted at indigenous students.
“We campaigned for this during the election,” Education Minister Jeanie McLean told a news conference Thursday morning.
“I can tell you that our government is absolutely committed to seeing this.”
The Framework Agreement of the First Nation School Board, signed by the Yukon government and 10 of the First 14 Nations of the territory, sets out the process for establishing the new school board under the Territorial Education Act. Does not include a timeline.
“We are at a turning point in history, both nationally and territorially,” said Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm, who chairs the Committee of Chiefs for Education, a body set up several years ago to improve of results for Indigenous Students.
“The only way forward is for the colonial government to recognize the strength of the Yukon First Nations path and relinquish authority to enter into a genuine relationship and partnership.”
‘Paradigm shift’
The framework agreement describes how the board will be established, and how existing schools may choose to fall under the authority of this board. It also details how funding for the board will be negotiated.
Schools operated by the First Board of Nations will not be exclusively for indigenous students. Any student will be able to enroll.
But Tizya-Tramm said the approach to education will be different from that offered in other public schools. It describes a land-based education system, with involvement from seniors and other community members, and alternative ways to assess progress.
He said he would represent the “paradigmshift” when it comes to education for indigenous students, some of whom have fought under the current system.
“As we know, our soils and our animals and our plants are our best teachers. Removing our children who have historically grown up on the ground and putting them in fluorescent light is not conducive to the best ways of learning, he said.
“When you see First Nations schools in our communities, run by our elders, our communities and experiential knowledge, the rest of the Canadians and Yukon will look at the kids in their school systems and they will love it as well.” .
Chronic absences and lack of inclusive education
The announcement of the framework agreement on Thursday after the release this week of two separate reports on the education system of the territory, including one of the offices of the Advocate for Children and Youth in the territory for school absences.
This report found a much higher rate of chronic absenteeism among First Nations students in the Yukon compared to non-native students. Interviewers interviewed students, teachers, parents, administrators, and leaders of the First Nations and found widespread frustration with a colonial-based school system that includes useless policies and no support for students.
Another report released this week was based on a summary of inclusive and special education. Describes a system that is not built to serve students, who often do not have access to their culture or language.
Thursday’s announcement also comes during a week when many are dealing with new trauma and grief over the legacy of church-run residential schools in Canada and the Yukon. On Monday, thousands of people marched through downtown Whitehorse and held a vigil for 215 children whose remains were recently discovered buried in the ground of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC
“This has been an exciting week for so many,” Tizya-Tramm said. “A reminder that this country, this territory, used schools to commit a systematic genocide and cannot bury its past.”
McLeangrew thrilled as he referred to Kamloops’ discovery, saying it “serves as a bleak reminder of the long history of colonial violence that occurred within Canadian educational institutions, including the Yukon.”
“It is through education that we can address the legacy of residential schools and the damage of colonialism … the road is there and we will walk together,” she said.
