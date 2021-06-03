



The Delta Covid-19 variant has begun to spread to schools and colleges across England, it has been revealed, as the Public Health Public released new data on variant outbreaks that teachers and staff unions have demanded. New data covering April 26 – May 30 showed the number of Delta variant infections in schools or other educational settings growing rapidly throughout the period, with a total of 140 incidents by early June. Prof Christina Pagel, director of the University College London’s clinical operative research unit, said the figures were proof that schools were now a major source of transmission, as the government last month lifted its requirements for high school students to wear masks in the classroom. Dr William Wellness, deputy director of health care at Public Health England (PHE) said that while outbreaks in schools are at low levels, we have seen a slight increase in recent weeks, in line with the higher levels of variants that discovered in the community. Recent PHE data suggest that there have been 97 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in primary and secondary schools that have had at least one variant case associated with them over the most recent four-week period. This represents about one in 250 schools. England Public Health teams continue to work with local authorities and schools to oversee Covid-19 cases in schools to understand and reduce transmission in these settings, said Dr. From the Delta variant, the number of confirmed outbreaks or groups found in primary and secondary schools has increased from just three at the end of April to 39 in the last week of May. The combined number of explosions and groups of all variants has also increased at a pace, from 24 at the end of April to 93 by the end of last month. Prof Pagel said: “It is very clear that schools are a major source of transmission and that explosions in primary and secondary schools have increased greatly, week by week. Meanwhile, the government lifted the mask mandate on May 17 and the PHE oversight report this week shows that the number of tests being done in high schools, the government’s main mitigation now for schools is declining all the time. The government needs to get serious about reducing cases in schools. Last week, leaders of the eight unions representing school staff, including the four main teaching unions, wrote to the Department of Education requesting that data on variants in schools and colleges be released.

