Nearly 3,000 new doctors in Madhya Pradesh resign after Supreme Court says strike “illegal”

Young doctors have made numerous requests to the government. (Representative)

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the young striking doctors in the state to resume their duties within 24 hours but the protesting doctors remained challenging and nearly 3,000 of them resigned from their posts and announced they would oppose the decision.

The court called the four-day strike “illegal”.

Nearly 3,000 junior doctors working at the state’s six government medical colleges resigned en masse from their posts Thursday and submitted their resignations to the dean of their respective colleges, said Madhya Pradesh president of the Young Physicians Association (MPJDA) Dr. Arvind Meena.

The strike, which began on Monday, will continue until their demands are met, he said.

The junior doctors have filed numerous demands before the state government, including a pay rise and free treatment for them and their families if they contract the deadly coronavirus infection.

Mr Meena said the state government has already canceled their registration for the third year PG and therefore they will not be able to sit for exams.

He said that the MPJDA will appeal against the decision of the high court in the High Court.

Mr. Meena claimed that members of the Association of Medical Officers and the Association of the Federation of Residence Doctors will also join in their agitation.

He said the young and old doctors of Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Maharashtra and AIIMS Rishikesh, among others, have supported their strike.

Mr Meena claimed on May 6, government authorities promised to meet their demands, but nothing happened after that, forcing them to stop working.

Asked about the governments’ decision to increase their pay by 17 per cent and whether they would resume duties after issuing the relevant orders, M Meena said he remains non-committal.

“The government has promised to increase the stock market by 24 percent and until they raise it to that limit, the strike will continue,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Jabalpur high court declared the nationwide strike called by the JDA illegal and directed the young protesting doctors to return to work by 2:30 PM on Friday.

A bench separating Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq Ahmed and Justice Sujoy Paul said in case the striking doctors do not resume duties within the deadline, the state government should take tough measures against them.

Stoli condemned the JDA’s decision to go on strike at the time of a pandemic and said such a move could not be encouraged during a health crisis.

HC was hearing a petition against the strike filed by Jabalpur-based lawyer Shailendra Singh.

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh medical education commissioner Nishant Warwade said that Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang had met with JDA representatives several times and had taken some positive steps to resolve the issue.

Mr Warwade said that according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a 17 per cent pay rise for young doctors has already been approved and orders will soon be issued for that purpose.

Depending on the prevailing CPI, payment will increase further, the old bureaucrat said. In addition to the mountaineering scholarship, the government is also implementing medical insurance schemes for them, he said.

Like other officials and employees, the ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) is also applicable to physicians, and striking physicians are expected to return to treating patients which is their moral duty, Warwade said.

The act provides for the maintenance of some essential services, including those related to health.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)