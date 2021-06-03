WhatsApp getting consent by trick: Govt





The Union Government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp has released its digital capability by obtaining fraudulent consent from its users with notices urging them to accept the new terms The government also told the court about the WhatsApps game plan to get users to accept its updated privacy policy before the India Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) becomes a law. In court, the government demanded that WhatsApp be removed from any action to promote notifications regarding its updated 2021 privacy policy. It also sought instructions from WhatsApp to record the number of such notifications that were postponed each days, and its conversion rate (notice of acceptance of the updated 2021 privacy policy by users) The affidavit came at a hearing of several petitions challenging WhatsApps’ new privacy policy, which, according to the firm, went into effect on May 15th. The case was not heard on Thursday as Justice Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh did not convene. WhatsApp is enjoying anti-user practices by getting the consent of users for its updated privacy policy. It has been alleged that millions of existing WhatsApp users, those who have not accepted the updated 2021 privacy policy are being bombarded with announcements on a daily basis, the Oath Center said. WhatsApp has released its digital capability to unsuspecting existing users and wants to force them to accept the updated privacy policy by running such notifications at regular intervals. The game plan is very clear, i.e., to transfer the entire existing user base committed to the updated 2021 privacy policy before the Bill PDP becomes law, the affidavit is added. The company postponed the deadline for its controversial privacy policy launched this January. The updated policy will allow WhatsApp to share data about user interactions with business accounts with its parent company, Facebook. The social media broker is also at loggerheads with the government over the implementation of the new IT rules and has challenged them in the Supreme Court on the grounds that it makes them identify the first creator of all the information. She has claimed that the traceability provision in the new IT Rules is a violation of the Right to Privacy, under Indian law. WhatsApp, at a hearing on May 17 on petitions challenging its privacy policy, told the Delhi High Court that it could delete users’ accounts for not accepting the new privacy policy, but would do so at one stage gradually limiting services while persuading users to come on board

