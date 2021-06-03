Government revises wheat procurement target as most producing states create record purchases | India News





NEW DELHI: The government has revised the current wheat procurement target to 433 tonnes lakh, an increase of six tonnes lakh, as almost every state is reporting the highest procurement ever. Last year, total grain procurement during the Rabi marketing season (RMS) was 390 lakh tonnes. As of Wednesday, procurement was 411 lakh tonnes.

According to the food ministry, Bihar has purchased 1.9 tonnes of wheat lak so far compared to the figure of 4,198 tonnes in recent years and has revised its estimate to buy six tonnes of lakh, a sixfold increase from the previous estimate. Procurement in Uttar Pradesh is 41.9 tonnes lakh versus 24.8 tonnes lakh last year. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, procurement has so far affected 17,929 tonnes compared to barely 11 tonnes last year. In Delhi, procurement has increased to 5,955 tonnes from barely 28 tonnes. Punjab and Haryana, the two largest wheat-producing states have exceeded the target of these years.

Procurement in Madhya Pradesh is also set to exceed the procurement figure of recent years in the next two days, sources said.

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told reporters that the government has made appropriate arrangements for the safe storage of food grains. He said that by barely excluding 3.5% of its total procured grain, the rest is stored in science warehouses. The rest, which are now only in Punjab and Haryana, will be transferred to scientific storage sites by July.

Pandey said about 44.43 lakh farmers have benefited from ongoing RMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 81,196 crore, of which a total of Rs 76,056 crore has been transferred to farmers across the country. About 26,104 crore Rs in Punjab and about 16,706 Cs Rs in Haryana have been transferred directly to farmers’ accounts.







