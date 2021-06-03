Manitoba is offering $ 1 million in grants to increase COVID-19 vaccine reception among hesitants

Manitoba has set aside $ 1 million in grants of up to $ 20,000 that groups can use to help people who are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Grants will be available to cultural, artistic, educational, sports, religious, community and business organizations that can prove they have the ability to deliver vaccines to reluctant people.

“We need Manitobans to continue to do two things: get a vaccine as soon as possible and follow public health orders,” Prime Minister Brian Pallister said on Thursday.

“The sooner we do these two things, the sooner we can COVID.”

Provincial research has suggested the government has begun to deplete its ability to reach certain groups, so the messages must come from other sources, he said.

“We know, from our research and from clinical leaders in our province, that there are thousands of Manitobans who are open to getting a vaccine but have not yet received one,” Pallister said.

“They need support in that decision. They need support from you. They need support from people they know. They need support from people they trust.”

Pallister said he and Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussincan encourages people as much as possible, but at one point, it no longer resonates with certain groups.

“But people in our communities know their friends and they are influential,” he said.

The grant application process will open soon, but first the government wants to provide information sessions for interested organizations to explain what is expected. Registration for those sessions will begin immediately at mbrojmb.caand applicants will be asked to identify if they are interested in waiting or partnering in a pop-up clinic.

Fieldwork by organizations will be suspended from June to September.

“Until recently, our number one limiting factor in protecting Manitobans was the supply of vaccines. But now, as we approach nearly 70 percent of eligible vaccinated Manitobans, our challenge is to reach another 30 percent who, for various reasons, not to be vaccinated up to this point, “Pallister said.

Research from the province suggests that there are very few anti-vaccine people in Manitoba about two percent of the population.

The rest are reluctant vaccinators for a variety of reasons, be they language barriers, cultural or religious concerns or wanting to know more about science, or simply not being able to go to a vaccination site.

One study, by Prairie Research, found that 87 percent of respondents wanted to be vaccinated or are already, while five percent were in no hurry, another five percent were unsure if they would get a vaccine, and four percent said they were sick.

Those on the fence need to be reached, Pallister said. He wants to bring the vaccination rate close to 80 or 90 percent.

“These variants are fast, fast-acting and dangerous. And we have to aim higher,” he said.

“These numbers are achievable but will require tireless work, will require focused effort and I believe will require community effort.”

If the province can only reach a 70 percent vaccination rate, that leaves 400,000 Manitobans vulnerable “and we are seeing a fourth wave,” Pallister said.

The health districts with the lowest vaccination rates in the province include Stanley (13.5 percent), Winkler (26.2 percent), Hanover (30.6 percent) and Altona (38.3 percent).

A vaccine stimulation program for individuals was first set up by Pallister in mid-May and promised to be unveiled late last week, but is not yet in place.

But Pallister said Thursday that there will be more to say in that week when Manitoba will announce its reopening strategy.

It would be incompatible to make an announcement last week when the province was experiencing some of the worst third-tier numbers, he said.

The province has studied the idea of ​​providing money incentives to individuals who get a stroke, but the researcher suggested that Manitobans do not like the idea that some people get something that others cannot get.

However, Pallister said he is not excluding them in the future.

He also suggested that some incentives may come in the form of exclusive benefits, such as just allowing people to be vaccinated in certain places as a personal care home.

“None of us wants to see divisions within our society between our friends and neighbors based on this issue, but we should have public safety as our first priority,” Pallister said, but firmly ruled out making vaccines mandatory. “It may be, as a temporary measure to reopen, that we give additional priority to people who may prove they have been vaccinated.

“Not giving these benefits means saying that we should all be in closure until everyone is vaccinated, and I do not think this is a realistic model that we should follow.”

Asked if anything would come of those who already got their vaccines and did everything the government asked them to do, Pallister said he would certainly have: “This is called safety and a better and healthier life.”

Campaign for a place

The province has also launched a campaign to encourage vaccinations highlighting the things people will be able to do once they are fully immunized.

A smooth start to the campaign included advertisements around the bottom bowl of the Bell MTS Place during aircraft games.

“Lose these places? Get vaccinated,” the ads say.

The expanded campaign uses community leaders to encourage people to do so take their hit so they “take their places” in restaurants, theaters and festivals and again enjoy activities and places that have been out of bounds.

“Manitobans have told us that getting back to the things they want is one of the biggest incentives to get vaccinated and we will strengthen it through this public awareness campaign,” Pallistersaid said.

Reaching the homeless, less mobile

On Wednesday, health officials announced other strategies to reach people who have not received their first dose, largely due to the inability to reach the front pages of provincial vaccination.

Mobile vans, home calls and community-hosted clinics are being launched to bring vaccines closer to those people.

Mobile clinics will begin this week in the inner city, focusing on those experiencing homelessness. Expected community clinics aimed at reaching out to ethnic groups who may have been prevented from visiting major sites due to language issues will also start soon.

The province is also expanding a pilot project to make Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mademRNA vaccines available at several medical clinics and pharmacies to provide first and second doses to humans.

A total of 5,000 mRNA doses are being delivered this week to about 25 partners.

The province will rely more on hospitals, personal care homes, correctional facilities and home care to order and administer doses of vaccines based on needs.

More details were promised but plans will not include home visits, officials said Wednesday.