



Toronto – Canada’s indigenous services minister said on June 2 that Pope Francis should issue an official apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system, days after the remains of 215 children were placed in that country’s largest school. The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also vowed again to support efforts to find more unmarked graves in former residential schools for indigenous students – institutions holding indigenous children taken from families across the country. Tk’emlups chief Rosanne Casimir of Secwepemc Nation First in British Columbia has said the remains of 215 children were confirmed last month at a school in Kamloops, British Columbia, with the help of ground-breaking radars. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. The Kamloops Indian Residential School was the largest facility in Canada and was run by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890 and 1969 before the federal government took it as a day school until 1978, when it closed. Nearly three-quarters of the 130 schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations. A papal pardon was one of 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was set up as part of a government pardon and settlement on schools, and Trudeau personally asked the pope to consider such a gesture during a visit to the Vatican. in 2017 The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops announced in 2018 that the pope could not personally apologize to residential schools, although he has not shied away from acknowledging the injustices faced by indigenous people around the world. “I think it’s a shame it hasn’t been done to date,” said Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller. “There is a responsibility that rests entirely on the shoulders” of Canada’s Catholic bishops, he added. Home Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett added that an apology from the Pope would help those who suffered to recover. “They want to hear the Pope apologize,” she said. Trudeau said in 2018 he was disappointed by the decision of the Catholic church.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Pope’s recent call for an official public apology. Former Pope Benedict met with a group of former students and victims in 2009 and told them about his “personal anxiety” over their suffering, said Phil Fontaine, then national leader of the First Nations Assembly. From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 First Nations children were required to attend state-funded Christian schools as part of a program to assimilate them into Canadian society. They were forced to convert to Christianity and were not allowed to speak their native languages. Many were beaten and verbally abused, and up to 6,000 are said to have died. The Canadian government apologized to Parliament in 2008 and acknowledged that physical and sexual abuse in schools was rampant. Many students recalled being beaten for speaking their own languages. They also lost touch with their parents and their habits. The Archbishop of Vancouver apologized on June 2nd. “I am writing to express my deepest condolences and deep condolences to the families and communities that have been devastated by this horrific news,” Archbishop Michael Miller wrote on Twitter. “The church was obviously wrong in implementing a colonial government policy which resulted in destruction for children, families and communities.” Leaders of the First Nations are calling for an examination of other former residential schools. Trudeau ministers said the government would help preserve the graves and search for potential unmarked graves in other former residential schools. But Trudeau and his ministers have stressed the need for indigenous communities to decide for themselves how they want to proceed. “We will be there to support any community that wants to do this job,” Bennett said. The government previously announced C $ 27 million (US $ 22 million) for the effort. Bennett called it a first step. “I know people are eager to respond, but we need to respect privacy and the period of mourning for those communities that are gathering their opinions and gathering protocols on how to honor these children,” Miller said. Indigenous leaders plan to bring in forensic experts to identify and repatriate the remains of children found buried at the site of Kamloops. Perry Bellegarde, head of the Assembly of First Nations, spoke to Trudeau this week and urged him to work with the First Nations “to find all the unmarked graves of our stolen children”. Murray Sinclair, the former chairman of the conciliation commission, said more sites would be found. “We know there are many sites similar to Kamloops that will come to light in the future. We need to start preparing for this,” Sinclair said. The Reconciliation Commission has data on at least 51 children dying in school between 1915 and 1963. It identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths in schools across Canada, but noted that schools did not record the cause of death in almost half Theirs.







