Light switches and candlelight keep the memory of Tiananmen alive

For years, China has disrupted any discussion in the territory of its bloody suppression of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, almost wiping out what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong’s turn as China’s ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit.

The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macao were close for years to the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the Peoples Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds , if not thousands, dead.

Before last year, tens of thousands gathered each year in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, lighting candles and singing songs to remember the victims. But authorities, citing the coronavirus pandemic, are banning that vigil for the second year in a row. And a museum dedicated to the event closed abruptly Wednesday, just two days before Friday’s anniversary, after authorities investigated it for lack of licenses needed to hold a public exhibition.

The Hong Kong security minister warned residents last week against participating in unauthorized assemblies.

In mainland China, younger generations have grown up with very little knowledge or debate about the strike, but efforts to suppress commemorations in Hong Kong reflect another twist in Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong following the protests. mass anti-government protests in 2019. These demonstrations evolved into months of sometimes violent clashes between smaller groups of protesters and police. And they have led to a wider crackdown on dissent in the former British colony, which has long been an oasis of capitalism and democracy and was promised to largely preserve its freedoms for 50 years when it returned to China in 1997.

Since the protests, China has enacted a comprehensive national security law aimed in part at tightening penalties for actions taken by protesters, and authorities have sought to arrest almost all outspoken and prominent pro-democracy figures in cities. Most are either behind bars or have left town.

Despite restrictions this year, there are calls for Hongkongers to recall the private strike in 1989, with vigilance organizers urging residents to light a candle at 8pm on Friday no matter where they are.

Online calls circulating on social media also required residents to dress in black on Friday. Local newspaper Ming Pao last week published an article suggesting residents write the numbers six and four on their lighters a nod on June 4, so every switch switch is also an act of remembrance.

For decades, Chan Kin Wing has regularly participated in the vigil in Hong Kong.

I was lucky to be born in Hong Kong. If I had been born on the mainland, I would have been one of the students in Tiananmen Square that day, said Mr. Chan, whose parents had fled to Hong Kong from the mainland in the 1960s.

When it happened on June 4, 1989, all of Hong Kong witnessed an indelible historical event of students massacred by a corrupt regime, Mr. Chan said.

This year, Mr. Chan plans to remember the event privately, dressing in black and changing his social media profile picture to an image of a candle lit in the dark.

I have decided not to forget June 4th anymore and try to go through memories to ensure it is never forgotten, he said.

In mainland China, the Tiananmen Mothers group representing relatives of the victims published a call on the China Human Rights website urging the party to monitor their long-standing demands for a full release of official data regarding hitting, compensating for the killed and injured, and holding those responsible accountable.

We hope for the day when the CPC and the Chinese government can honestly and boldly set the record and take their due responsibility for the 1989 anti-human massacre in accordance with the law and the facts, the statement said.

The government, however, seems intent on running out of time for such calls.

While Tiananmen Mothers said 62 of its members have died since the group’s founding in the late 1990s, many young Chinese, he said, have grown up in a false sense of prosperous joy and forced government glorification. [and] have no idea or refuse to believe what happened on June 4, 1989, in the capital of nations.

In Hong Kong, the recent arrests and convictions of prominent activists have had a shocking effect on those who took part in the vigil in the past, said Chow Hang Tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movement, i which operates the June 4 museum.

There will definitely be fear and people can not just assume that they can come and express their remembrance for the victims of the Tiananmen massacre and not be harmed, she said.

Mrs. Chow said what keeps him going is the dream that China and Hong Kong both could one day have democracy. However, the tide seems to be heading in the other direction.

That’s something worth fighting for, she said. If one day we can not talk about Tiananmen that would mean that Hong Kong is fully assimilated into Chinese society.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.AP video journalist Alice Fung contributed.