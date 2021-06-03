International
The reluctance of NJ COVID vaccines falls sharply, says the Rutgers survey
Only 16% of New Jerseys say they are not ready to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, a significant drop from last fall when vaccine reluctance was much higher, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton Survey released Thursday.
The 1,004 adult survey, taken in May, comes in more than 8.7 million Doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in New Jersey. The survey showed that 73% have received at least one stroke, which almost matches the state’s immunization data of 71%. Another 10% of respondents said they had not yet received any blows, but were willing to do so.
It’s a big difference from one The Rutgers-Eagleton poll conducted in November, which found that between 36% and 47% of New Jerseys said they “probably” or “definitely” would not be vaccinated.
“Right now, we have a lot of research and case studies across the globe that show how effective they are, including against many of the new types and what types of side effects one might expect,” said Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Survey “People have seen their loved ones get the vaccine and do well and got it themselves.”
The survey results well predict Governor Phil Philphy’s intention to vaccinate at least 4.7 million New Jerseys 70% of the adult population.
His plan to reach that number by the end of June could be in jeopardy, however. Demand for vaccines, especially first shots, has slowed significantly since April.
Nearly 4.3 million New Jerseys have been fully vaccinated.
Why some in NJ are not getting COVID vaccines
Among those who do not want to be vaccinated:
- 67% were concerned about side effects, up from 80%
- 58% said they did not trust the government
- 57% said vaccines were developed and tested very quickly
Where can I get the COVID vaccine in NJ?
The New Jersey vaccination campaign is entering new territory.
Murphy announced Wednesday that Six mega-sites of NJ vaccines will close over the next few weeks after administering almost 2 million hits.
This will leave around 1,800 seats where New Jerseyans can still get vaccines, from pharmacy stores.
New Jersey has begun opening pop-up clinics to target communities with low vaccination rates. More than 700 shots were fired over the weekend in three areas along the Jersey coast and in churches in Lakewood and Newark, despite the cold weather and unreasonable rain.
Vaccine support in NJ remains high
The results of the Rutgers poll were not surprising considering other polls, and the polls showed strong support for vaccines in New Jersey compared to other states.
Surveys taken by a team at Harvard, Northeast, Rutgers and Northwest earlier this year told that 13% in New Jersey said they would not want to get a vaccine, compared to the country average of 21%. Another poll released last month by “The COVID States Project”showed that 70% of those in New Jersey were in favor of research by all fully vaccinated.
About 8% of New Jerseyans failed to turn around and take their second hit, prompting the state call center to start calling and texting those who missed their appointments.
“They do not have to go back to where they got their first dose,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this week. “If you missed your appointment or are a little late, it ‘s not too late to take that second dose.”
The Rutgers-Eagleton polls were conducted from May 21 to May 29 through interviews on landlines and cell phones.
Doses of NJ COVID vaccines by age group
Percentage of New Jerseys by age who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine:
- 65 years and older: 88%
- 50 to 64: 74%
- 30 to 49: 61%
- 18 to 29: 49%
- 16 to 17: 39%
- 12 to 15: 21%
Source: NJ Department of Health
Staff writer Lindy Washburn contributed to this article.
Scott Fallon covers the environment for NorthJersey.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news on how the New Jersey environment affects your health and well-being, please sign up or activate your digital account today.
Email:[email protected]
Tweet:@newsfallon
