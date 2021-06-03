Environmental Disaster Fear grows as Chemical-Laden Ship begins to sinkExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

News of an environmental disaster off the coast of Sri Lanka – a cargo ship called the X-Press Pearl was loaded with dangerous chemicals, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, when it caught fire and sank. We will discuss this with Omar Rajarathnam, a freelance journalist in Sri Lanka. Welcome to the program.

OMAR RAJARATHNAM: Thank you, Steve.

INSKEEP: How has this catastrophe unfolded in recent days?

RAJARATHNAM: So it goes back to around May 21 when the first news reports of a leak and a bit of smoke aboard this Pearl X-Press that was closer to the port of Colombo, which is on the west coast, start making rounds. About two days after that, we also started to hear reports of Dutch experts who had flown to go aboard the ship to see what this smoke was for and also to collect the sample where …

INSKEEP: All right.

RAJARATHNAM: … The leak from the ship had started to pollute the waters. But everything still went – at least it looked good within control until 25, when there was an explosion that occurred aboard this ship. And the crew, as well as the Dutch experts and everyone who was working were somehow fired by him. And then as soon as the news started circulating that, you know, there was a huge fire aboard the ship, the Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and their Indian counterparts came together – in an effort to extinguish the fire.

INSKEEP: I gather that they tried to pull the ship further into the sea, so as not to destroy the shoreline. But that does not seem to have worked.

RAJARATHNAM: Yes. So the order really came about two days ago from the president, after he had observed the work that was going on and after the technical advice that was given. And when he ordered the ship to be towed the day before, the next day, work began. But it seemed that by then it was too late. When the towing started yesterday, a few hours after that, the ship started to sink. And by 1pm yesterday, there was confirmation that the ship had also hit the bottom of the sea by then.

INSKEEP: Can you then describe what it is like on the beaches for miles and miles near that ship?

RAJARATHNAM: Well, to begin with, what is really noticeable is the white pebble-like material that is scattered all over the ocean. I mean, it almost gives you that feeling, you know – the beaches don’t look so bad because, you know, there are these white pebbles that are scattered all over. But they are chemically dangerous. But then there is also residue or debris from an oil leak that has been washed away. So there is a black substance that has washed the shore as well. But this, again, is about 25 miles west and east of the vessel location (ph) stream that we have seen this.

But what has been even more so is the fact that, you know, there have been some people who have carried these chemical wastes, either at home or with themselves against law enforcement advice. In addition, we have also seen marine life bathing on the shore dead – some with these pebbles stuck in their feathers or in their mouths. Luckily, so far, we have not seen these oil-covered creatures, but this is yet to be done. We will have to wait to really see it because the ship sank completely just yesterday.

INSKEEP: Omar Rajarathnam, a freelance journalist in Sri Lanka. Thank you very much.

RAJARATHNAM: Thank you.

