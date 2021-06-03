MMIWG national action plan is inadequate response to crisis, say indigenous women advocates

Indigenous women’s organizations and advocates say newly issued national action plan ending violence against indigenous women and girls is not an adequate response to the crisis.

“This is not a national action plan,” Pamela Palmater, chair of local government at Ryerson University in Toronto, told CBC News.

The plan, co-developed between federal and provincial governments, the National District of Families and Survivors, and several Indigenous partners, was released Thursday, the second anniversary of the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls.

The research concluded that violence experienced by indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide and made 231 recommendations, or “calls for justice,” including one for a national action plan to be developed.

The 113-page plan is described as a vibrant “evergreen” document and the first step. It includes 23 short-term priorities to launch within the next one to three years such as public awareness campaigns, a nationwide emergency number and a national task force to review and re-investigate unresolved files of missing and murdered indigenous women , LGBTQ2 girls and persons.

The role of the federal government in the plan was also released in a separate 30-page document.

Palmater was one of the lawyers who expressed concerns about their virtualnews conference on Thursday. She said the use of the word “evergreen” implies the lack of a plan.

“It’s a real disservice to indigenous women and girls across this country to basically say that genocide will continue for a while until we can uncover an actual plan,” she said.

For others, the number of actions and the deadline identified is not enough.

“Delayed justice is still denied justice,” said NeskonlithKukpi7 (Chief) Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer of the BC Indian Union of Chiefs.

“We can not wait three years for some of these priorities to be given. Since the national investigation, hundreds of women have gone missing and been killed.”

The women who spoke at the press conference expressed concern about the exclusion of a number of indigenous groups working directly with families and survivors, including the Coalition for Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls in BC

“I’m very disappointed with how the federal government has done this,” Wilson said.

“It should have been more open, more transparent, easier for the groups to be part of this but again we are looking from the outside and we hope a plan will be meaningful and meaningful.”

Earlier this week, the Native Canadian Women’s Association (NWAC) announced it had walked out of the process, calling it “toxic and dysfunctional”.

The Ontario Native Women Association and Quebec Native Women were excluded from the process, despite numerous requests to government officials to join.

“We have never had any contribution,” said Mary Hannaburg, vice president of Quebec Native Women.

“Our representation is not there. The needs of our basic women are not there.”

However, women speaking at thenews conferences it is important to distinguish between the work done by families and the lawyers who contributed to the action plan and the actions of the government.

“None of these families and lawyers are responsible for the genocide,” Palmater said.

“Canada’s the one that’s going to stand up and say ‘We’s responsible for this historic and ongoing genocide. Here are the ways we are responsible and here are the steps we will take for our part to end this. “”