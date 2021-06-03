The International Criminal Court was called in to investigate the findings of the Kamloops residential school

More than a dozen lawyers from across Canada have formally requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the Canadian government and the Vatican for crimes against humanity following preliminary reports that some 215 children were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Fifteen attorneys, led by Calgary’s attorney, have petitioned ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

If it happens, the investigation could lead to the prosecution of “employees, agents and actors” of the Catholic Church and the Government of Canada who were involved in creating and / or covering burial sites, said Calgary attorney Brendan Miller.

“We do not know the names of these children. They intended to hide,” Miller said.

“As long as I love this event to embarrass people in action, the time for gestures is over.”

Crimes against humanity

The ICC, which pursues cases only when countries are unwilling or unable to do so, has the power to compel the parties involved to disclose all documents and information relating to the investigation.

Lawyers say the deaths, graves and treatment of children who were in the care of the government and the church are evidence of crimes against humanity and they want the ICC to “do everything necessary to uncover the facts”.

Located in The Hague, the ICC has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute four types of crimes, one of which is crimes against humanity which are “serious violations committed as part of a large-scale attack against any civilian population”.

Included in the 15 types of crimes against humanity are murder, rape, imprisonment, enforced disappearances and the enslavement of women and children in particular.

1 in 50 children died at school

Secwpemc Tk’emlps First Nation said last Thursday that preliminary findings from a base survey conducted by a ‘ground penetrating radar specialist’ showed that the remains of about 215 children were at the site.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) previously registered and published the names of more than 60 children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, but Tk’emlps at Secwpemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said the remains were “undocumented deaths”. “.

More than 150,000 children of the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit, were placed in residential schools between 1870 and 1990.

At least 4,100 students more than one in 50 died while attending such schools. The CRT estimates that the current number could be 6,000 or higher.

‘An obligation is not felt’

The TRC issued 94 calls for action six years ago, making six specific recommendations for missing children and burial sites in residential schools including for the Government of Canada and the Vatican to help uncover the details.

“To date, neither the federal government nor the Vatican has taken the action required to respond to these expectations,” said a statement sent on behalf of the Bar Association.

The group has invited other lawyers across the country to approve the application at the ICC.

“An obligation that is not felt is not an obligation,” wrote Donna Kennedy-Glans, a former member of the Alberta Legislative Assembly who now works as an advocate for indigenous communities throughout the province.

‘Justice must be seen to be done’

Former Alberta Justice Minister Jonathan Denis said there was a need for an independent investigation, “with a view to public confidence in the justice system”.

“It is often said that justice not only needs to be done, but it also needs to be seen to be done,” Denis said.

At one time the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which operated from 1890 to 1978, was the largest of its kind in Canada.

Although the founding treaty of the Rome Statute court only gives the ICC jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed on or after 2002, continued coverage beyond that date may make the discovery of Kamloops suitable for investigation.

If the ICC agrees to consider the matter, it will first conduct a preliminary examination before an investigation can take place.

According to the ICC website, the Prosecutor’s Office will have to determine whether there is “sufficient evidence of sufficiently serious crimes to fall within the ICC’s jurisdiction, if there are sound national procedures, and whether the opening of an investigation will served the interests of justice and the victims. “