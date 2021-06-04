International
Jewish groups reprimand ‘eviction notice’ sent to residents in Canadian cities – Edmonton
Jewish advocacy groups are condemning a “deportation notice” thrown in mailboxes across Canada as part of a campaign to draw attention to the planned evacuation of Palestinians from a neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
“We regret to inform you that your house is planned to be demolished in the next three days. “If you do not leave the premises within this deadline, we reserve the right to destroy all remaining items,” the document reads.
He goes on to qualify that the document is not true, but says the threat remains a reality for Palestinian families living in Israeli-occupied areas.
READ MORE: ‘unbearable’: Israelis, Palestinians fight as bombings continue
The 150-strong team behind the false alarms says it has sent them home and businesses from Edmonton to Toronto in Quebec over the past four weeks, but that no individual or neighborhood was targeted based on their religion or views politics.
The Ottawa Jewish Federation says it has seen no evidence that Jewish homes were targeted, but that police are aware of what the organization calls a “boring”, “destructive” and “counterproductive” tactic.
“While it is wild and wild, these leaflets do not constitute a hate crime,” spokeswoman Pauline Colwin said in an email.
Shimon Fogel, head of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said ridicule reports are ridiculous and risk causing intergenerational trauma to individuals whose ancestors faced millennial deportation and ghettoization.
The campaign contributes to a “deep sense of worry and anxiety,” he said. “I have never seen the level of fear – almost panic – that is taking place in the Jewish community across the country.”
Reports of anti-Semitic incidents have increased across Canada over the past month, according to three groups of Jewish lawyers whose lines of hatred have been flooded with calls in a crackdown on organizations linked to the recent crisis in the East.
The announcements, which resemble mocking eviction documents circulating on North American campuses in recent years, first surfaced last month as a legal battle waged by Israeli settlers to take property from Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem scattered in an 11- day conflict in the region.
READ MORE: What lies behind the recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem?
Sabrine Azraq, a committee member with the group that printed the announcement, said an unstable effect is part of the issue.
“The goal is really to give individuals that momentary shock of what it would feel like,” she said.
“The aim is simply to try to establish ourselves in the place of the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, in Silwan, in Jaffa and many other villages and towns where the Palestinians are facing the imminent threat of forcible displacement.”
The group, called the Palestine Advocacy GTA though has members from all over the country, has also undertaken awareness campaigns by hanging banners, including from bridges over Ontario Highway 401.
Michael Mostyn, chief executive of B’nai Brith Canada, said in an email that the language is “really threatening”, and that residents whose first language is not English may “not understand the” mocking nature ” of the notice. “
© 2021 Canadian Press
