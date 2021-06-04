India Monsoon is starting – CNN





“Seasonal monsoon rains in the southwest over the country as a whole are very likely to be normal,” IMD said. in a press release . “Quantitatively, seasonal monsoon precipitation over the country as a whole is likely to be 101% of the Long-Term Average with a model error of plus or minus 4 percent.”

The Indian Weather Agency classifies a monsoon as normal when total rainfall from June to September falls in the range of 96% to 104% of the average. From 1961 to 2010, this average long period equals a total of 88 cm, or 34 inches.

This means that we can see the first monsoon season in five years with measurements at the normal interval. Both 2019 and 2020 were extremely high at 110% and 109% of the average, respectively. In fact, the monsoon in 2019 and 2020 ranks as the second and third wettest seasons since 1990. It also marked the first time rainy back seasons that had this excess rainfall since the 1950s.

A total of between 104% and 110% of normal is considered “redundant”, while anything above 110% is defined as “large excess”. Since the monsoon records started in 1988, only the 1988, 1994 and 2019 seasons were wetter than 2020.

In 2017 and 2018, the opposite happened. The seasonal total was both deficits in those years, by -5% and -9%, respectively. The last year with normal results was 2016 when there was only a deficit of 3%, which falls within the normal range of plus or minus 4 percent. Not all areas are created equal In order for IMD to declare the onset of monsoon over Kerala, the following criteria must be met: More than 60% of 14 precipitation monitoring stations report precipitation of 2.5 mm or more during the last 2 consecutive days, along with a fairly widespread spatial distribution in the region Westerly winds have intensified to lower levels (wind speeds up to 20 knots) and winds received from Satellite suggest that 15-20 knot westerly winds prevail up to 600 hPa.

There is continuous convection (eclipse indicated by long-wavelength emission values ​​<200 Wm-2) from satellite imagery and Doppler weather coastal radar over Lakshadweep and the adjacent southeastern Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala and the Maldives. However, rainfall is not evenly distributed throughout the country. Despite indications for a normal season, some areas will see parts of the drought, and others extreme flooding, despite. “Seasonal monsoon precipitation in the southwest (June to September) above four homogeneous precipitation is likely to be normal over Northwest India (92-108%) and the Southern Peninsula (93-107%). Seasonal precipitation is most likely be below normal over North East India (106%) “. said the Meteorological Department of India in a press release IMD will also closely monitor sea surface temperatures. “Conditions over the Pacific and Indian Oceans are known to have a strong impact on the Indian monsoon,” IMD warned on its website Last year, there was a strong La Nina present, and this contributed to higher than normal rainfall amounts. This year, neither La Nina nor El Nino is expected, but rather “neutral conditions” are envisaged. However, if this forecast changes, the amount of monsoon rains may also fluctuate at the end of the monsoon season.

CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos