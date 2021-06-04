Progressives are pushing Biden to do more to distribute vaccines around the world





The letter comes shortly after President Joe Biden announced a plan to immediately distribute 25 million Covid-19 vaccines to countries around the world, with a broader goal of distributing up to 80 million doses of vaccine by the end of June. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state and chairman of the Progressive Group is the lead author of the letter and joins some of its progressive members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ritchie Torres of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Danny Davis and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Ro Khanna of California.

According to Jayapal, she and members of the election group have been pushing the White House to become aggressive in distributing vaccines around the world as the situation became dire in countries like India, South Africa and Brazil. Jayapal said she is in regular contact with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein and she was very happy to see the initial announcement, but said much more needs to be done.

“This is urgent, I mean, people need them now. And so it’s a good first step,” said Jayapal, whose parents live in India and both took Covid, said in an interview with CNN . “Our letter, however, requires – and I have talked to the White House about all of these things – but it requires much more.”

In addition to the initial distribution of vaccines, lawmakers are pushing the White House to do the following:

Invest up to $ 25 billion to start producing 8 billion doses of vaccines.

Use American diplomatic influence to help facilitate technology transfer to help other countries produce their own vaccines.

Support a new cost-free reserve asset of the International Monetary Fund to help low-income countries strengthen their public health budgets.

Hold a global vaccine summit with world leaders to help coordinate vaccine development and distribution. “The United States, thanks to the leadership of (Biden) and the actions of Congress, has been able to really change the flow and delivery of vaccines to people across the country,” Jayapal said. “But this is not disappearing. This is not just a moral responsibility, but if we find a way to suppress the virus, then we can help the rest of the world to do so.” For Jayapal, the desire to promote more vaccines worldwide is personal. She was born in India and both her elderly parents still live there. Her parents took Covid just as the onset of the virus began to rage in the country (according to Johns Hopkins, cases in India began to increase significantly in early March). Both have recovered since then, but Jayapal believes they were lucky. Her father was able to get a hospital bed and get the oxygen that kept him alive because the country had not yet been invaded by the virus. Had he had contracted the disease a few weeks later, she believes he may not have survived. “Honestly they are some of the lucky ones because they got it early in growth,” she said. “And I really do not think that if it had happened even just a week later, that my father would have been able to get the oxygen he needed, or the hospital room he needed.” Since she witnessed the impact of the virus firsthand, Jayapal is asking the administration for her confidence that taking these steps is now a necessity. She believes the White House needs to push forward with some of these measures before Biden leaves for the G7 summit next week in order for the US to demonstrate leadership for what it calls an “urgent” need. “It has been very traumatic for all of us who are American Indians across the country to have family members there. I feel like there is not one of us who does not know someone who has died or someone who is very close to us who have died,” he said. she said. “I was just looking privately, publicly every way I could to get the United States to show leadership about that.”

