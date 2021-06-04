George Pell: news organizations fined more than $ 1 million for reporting sexual abuse decision | George Pell





The Melbourne Age newspaper has been fined $ 450,000 for its coverage of Cardinal George Pells sexual abuse convictions, the largest individual sentence among more than $ 1 million fined for major media organizations in a Victorian Supreme Court ruling Friday. Giving his verdict, Justice John Dixon said media companies that had previously pleaded guilty to contempt for violating a now-defunct Pells repression warrant for child sexual abuse had usurped the court function. He said they undertook to decide where the balance should be struck between Pells towards a fair trial and the public the right to know. Dixon’s judgment was particularly harsh on Age and the publication of News Corp news.com.au, whose articles, he said, constituted a clear and deliberate objection to the authority of the courts. Each took a deliberate risk by deliberately advancing a collateral attack on the role of repression orders in the Victorian criminal justice system, he said. The 12 media organizations were fined a total of more than $ 1 million, including $ 450,000 for Age and $ 400,000 for news.com.au. Nine other newspapers, including the Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review, were fined $ 162,000 while the Today Show was fined $ 30,000. Pell pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charges in December 2018. Although that decision was eventually overturned by the high court in April last year, it could not be reported at the time because the senior Catholic official faced a trial. second for a different set of charges. The cardinal was still awaiting a second trial which did not proceed as those allegations were dropped in February 2019 when companies published or broadcast reports that did not name him but referred to the ruling. A front-page headline in the Sydneys Daily Telegraph proclaimed its greatest History of Nations, while the Brisbane Courier-Mail used the title Secret Scandal. In some cases, articles related to overseas publications named Pell, while the court heard that Chris Smith, a radio presenter at Sydneys 2GB, encouraged listeners to go to Google to search for Pells’ identity. The repression order was revoked after the second trial was adjourned. After a two-year delay, charges against many of the media companies and individual journalists were dropped immediately after the trial began. Then, in February, 14 media outlets pleaded guilty to 21 counts of combined contempt of court for breach of the print order. This led to other contempt charges, including 15 individual journalists and editors who were fired, with companies apologizing and agreeing to pay $ 650,000 to cover the legal costs of prosecutions. In his trial, Dixon said he considered sincere and unreserved pardon in court, but said the time of pardon done in court does not demonstrate any significant degree of remorse and coercion. Rather, he found that he had stepped in to protect their individual journalists, presenters, and editorial staff from being convicted of contempt charges they faced separately. The companies included some of the countries’ largest newspapers and websites, including the Telegraph, Herald Sun, Courier-Mail, Adelaide Advertiser, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Age, Australian Financial Review, 2GB, Today Show and Mamamia.

