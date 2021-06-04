Trump’s tightening of the Republican Party sparks fears about the democratic process

Seven months after election day, supporters of former President Trump are still checking ballots in Arizona’s largest county and could revive legislation that would make it easier for Texas judges to overturn election results.

In Georgia, meanwhile, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a bill that allows it to appoint a board that could replace election officials. Trump loyalists who falsely insist he won the 2020 election are running for the top polling stations in some moving states. And after a pro-Trump mob staged a violent uprising on the U.S. Capitol to stop certifying Democrat Joe Biden election victory, Republicans rallied together to block an independent riot probe, protecting Trump from surveillance. extra of one of the darkest days of his administration.

For defenders of democracy, Democrats and others, the Republican Party’s insistence on denying elections shows how the party is increasingly open to democratic norms, especially the bipartisan respect traditionally given to election results even after a bitter campaign. This raises the prospect that if the Republican Party gains power in the coming years, the party could take the extraordinary step of refusing to certify the upcoming election.

We have to face the fact that Republicans have obviously become an authoritarian party with exceptions, said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of How Democracies Die. It is impossible to maintain a democracy in a two-party system when one of the parties is not ready to play by the rules of the game.

Republicans have already provided a preliminary look at how they might work. On Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riots, a majority of House Republicans voted to overturn Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Biden would still have won an Electoral College victory without those states, but the move signaled how the traditionally congressional certification process could be armed.

For his part, Trump continues to push Republicans to embrace his election lies. He has criticized his former vice president, Mike Pence, for fulfilling his constitutional duty to preside over congressional certification of Biden’s victory. And Trump has gone one step further recently by giving credence to a bizarre conspiracy theory that he could somehow return to the presidency in August, according to an old Trump ally who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

There is no constitutional or legal mechanism for Trump to return to the presidency missing to win another election in 2024. Trump’s argument that the last election was marred has been radically rejected by federal and state officials, including his attorney general and leaders. Republican elections. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, also dismissed his claims.

But Levitsky and others warn that there are some weaknesses in the American system where a political party may simply refuse to allow its opponent to formally win a presidential election.

I’m more concerned about this now than I was on Jan. 7, said Edward Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University who studies election disputes. It seems that, over the months, learning has never been better, but how to be more effective next time.

Still, even critics of the former president and the election paranoia he spreads in his party say it is important not to take risks out of proportion.

“It seems overwhelming,” said Trey Grayson, a former Kentucky secretary of state and Republican who has been sharply critical of Trump’s allegations of electoral fraud.

Grayson said a comparable concern is that voting procedures have become a partisan issue like taxes and abortion, fueling doubt about election results. “Both sides are really improving their rhetoric to improve their bases,” Grayson said, acknowledging that there are now many more bad things on my side.

However, democratically elected officials were able to resist these bad things in 2020, despite pressure from Trump. When it came time for Republicans to do something in the 2020 election, most of those in power did the right thing, said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California-Irvine.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp acknowledged Bidens’ victory and resisted Trump’s pleas to overthrow him. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey did the same in Arizona. And Mitch McConnell, who controlled the Senate on Jan. 6, delivered a scathing speech condemning Trumps’ efforts to overthrow the election. Only a handful of Republican senators voted to reverse Bidens victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Still, Hassan said he does not want to wear sugary things. There are many warning signs, he said. It is a very dangerous moment for democracy.

Trump has sought revenge against Republicans who did not support his attempt to overthrow the election. He has backed the main GOP challengers against Kemp and Raffensperger, the latter being challenged by Rep. Jody Hice, whom Trump recruited to the race and who voted to overturn the election in the House of Representatives.

Georgia’s new election bill removes Raffensperger from some of his electoral duties and gives the Republican-controlled state legislature the ability to replace local election officials. The Arizona Republican-controlled legislature is pushing to remove its ability for Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to defend electoral and rep lawsuits. State Mark Finchem, who was at the Jan. 6 rally outside the Capitol and is a central proponent of Arizona control. , is running for her position.

Levitsky said the complex electoral system of the United States stands out among international democracies by giving election oversight to local, partisan officials. We rely heavily on local officials and if one party decides not to behave, we are in a troubled world, he said.

Still, that system has worked for over 200 years. There are many safeguards, Grayson said. Now, we can deflate those defenses and, if it comes to a state like in 2000, you do not have all 50 defenses.

Grayson also noted that voters make the final decision. Secretary of State candidates arguing that Trump actually won in 2020 will have to win a Republican election, then a general election to gain power. Congressional candidates may have to answer questions about whether they will remain a president of the opposing party.

We will have this election and voters will have to weigh, Grayson said.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

