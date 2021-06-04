Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Assistance to Gaza and IsraelExBulletin

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks to Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, about the situation in Gaza and Israel after the 11-day war in May.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The International Committee of the Red Cross is providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza – additional medical supplies and repairs to water and electricity infrastructure destroyed in an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel last month. But the ICRC warns that humanitarian aid, which is now preventing the collapse of some essential services in Gaza, is not a sustainable solution. These words come from ICRC Director General Robert Mardini. He has just been on tour in war-torn areas like Israel and Gaza, and he now joins us from Jerusalem.

ROBERT MARDINI: Good morning.

SHAPIRO: Yesterday you were only in Gaza, I understand. Tell us what it looked like there.

MARDINI: Yes, I was in Gaza. I have visited many places where, unfortunately, the devastation affected the civilian population. I visited a farmer whose water system had been damaged by the fighting. And, of course, this has a cascading effect on his ability to produce crops and threaten his livelihood.

I also visited a neighborhood where buildings were being leveled. I had the opportunity to talk to a survivor who told me how this tragic event happened in a short time, where 22 civilians who were still in the building when it was hit ended up for a few seconds in the rubble and died. There were women, girls, boys, men who had been kidnapped from their quiet lives. What I felt and felt when I spoke to many people in the Gaza Strip was really this feeling of fear, trauma, anger, helplessness because there is a crisis of hope and it is difficult to see how the future can be made of it.

SHAPIRO: And I know the devastation is not comparable, but I understand that you also traveled to areas in southern Israel that were hit by Hamas missiles. What did you see there?

MARDINI: Well, I was lucky enough to speak this morning with a Magen volunteer David Adom who really saved lives and was able to work 24/7 over the last 11 days. And finally, the feeling of fear and unpredictability was felt by them as well as when they worked and tried to evacuate the injured there. And, of course, it is not comparable in terms of impact and magnitude of destruction, but in terms of apparent panic and trauma, it is very much there. And for us at the ICRC, every civilian killed or maimed is really a lot.

SHAPIRO: Now, as I mentioned, you said that the humanitarian aid that is going to Gaza now is not a sustainable solution. What is needed?

MARDINI: Well, I think what is really needed here is political leadership across the board because the status quo is not stable because, you know, any ceasefire is just buying time until the next round of escalation. . And if the root causes of this conflict are not resolved in a lasting and courageous way, I fear I will visit the Gaza Strip again to see again up close the devastation, human tragedy, life and disrupted livelihood.

SHAPIRO: And yet since the last conflict in 2014, it seems like the kind of long-term solution you are talking about, one that involves diplomacy and difficult political choices – it gets farther, not farther.

MARDINI: Unfortunately. But we must keep hope. And today there is a sense of fatigue throughout Israel and Palestine. And I feel from many civilians with whom I discussed that there is an appetite to live really peacefully.

SHAPIRO: To return to the challenges of doing humanitarian work that the ICRC does in Gaza, can you tell us about the obstacles that are discernible for this region, if these are limitations in what can be brought or working with Hamas and making sure the supplies go for humanitarian purposes?

MARDINI: No, absolutely. This remains a major challenge. And let’s not forget that life in the Gaza Strip was already challenging ahead of this latest round of escalation and military operations. It is an area where there are restrictions on movement. There are restrictions on the import of goods, building materials within Gaza. And all our humanitarian activities are challenging to implement because we need to overcome these procedures. So any material that can be used for military purposes, of course, is carefully considered.

This is a legitimate concern that we understand, but requires more time, and we need to find other solutions. You know, pipes for water projects are sensitive. Some materials such as glue for our dentures and orthoses are also sensitive because they can be used for other purposes and so on. So we always need to find alternative solutions, and that takes time and energy.

SHAPIRO: This is Robert Mardini, the general director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, talking to us from Jerusalem.

Thank you very much.

MARDINI: Thank you.

