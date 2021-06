The organizer of the vigilance in Hong Kong was arrested on the anniversary of the tyranny of Tiananmen

HONG KONG A member of the committee organizing the annual Hong Kong candlelight vigil for victims of the Tiananmen Square bombing was arrested early Friday on the 32nd anniversary. Arrest and ban on vigil for a second year comes as Beijing tries to suppress pro-democracy activism in Hong Kong, which has been the last place on Chinese soil where the June 4, 1989 event was publicly commemorated. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movement said its vice president, Chow Hang Tung, was arrested by police on Friday morning. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have not yet commented on the matter. The Alliance organized vigilance and directed the June 4 Museum dedicated to the memory of Tiananmen. The museum closed this week. Since police warned that marking the anniversary at the usual Victoria Park vigil site could be illegal, Chow has continued her activism, urging people to commemorate the event privately by lighting a candle wherever they are. Last year, thousands went to Victoria Park to light candles and sing songs in remembrance despite the ban. Police later charged more than 20 activists including Chow with participating in the unauthorized assembly. Two other key members of the Hong Kong Alliance Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho are behind bars for their participation in special unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period when Hong Kong saw massive anti-government protests. Chow said in an earlier interview with the Associated Press that she expected to be jailed at one point for her activism. I have already been persecuted for participating in and promoting candle vigilance in recent years, she said. If I continue my activism to seek democracy in Hong Kong and China, surely they will come after me at some point, so that kind of is expected. «Previous Pence talks about the events of January 6 during his visit to New Hampshire Next ” Facebook to end the long-standing ban on politicians violating its rules This iframe contains the logic needed to handle the Gravity Forms enabled by Ajax.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos