Victorian regions lose the COVID payment to the federal government

Regional Victorians say they are angry and disgusted that they will be left out of new federal government payments in support of the blockade announced yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there would be emergency payments for skilled workers who had not lost their incomes due to blocking restrictions.

This was in response to the recent closure of Victoria, but will now apply to other states.

$ 500 cash payments will be available to people over the age of 17 who typically work more than 20 hours a week, while those who work less than 20 hours may have $ 325.

Assistance payments are only available to those who have been in a jam for more than seven days.

Casual workers in regional Victoria are not eligible for new federal government COVID blocking payments, and many are also losing out at JobKeeper. ( ABC Western Queensland: Craig Fitzsimmons

Regional Victorians do not qualify because their restrictions have been eased today [Friday, June 4], after a week, and the regions are also not designated as ahotpot by the federal government.

No support for difficult cases

In the west of the state, in Horsham, mother of four Melissa Keel-Groth has struggled to pay the rent after losing shifts in three different jobs during the COVID state blockade.

“We’re all still playing catch up with our utility bills, rents, loans and everything,” Ms. Keel-Groth said.

“I probably lost two weeks of profits from my main job and just can’t pay the rent.”

Bella Drummond is one of 500,000 Victorians who are casually employed. ( ABC News: Emilia Terzon

However, a business owner for whom he works is giving priority to casual workers and asking part-time employees to take time off.

“I am just happy [my collegues]”They have decided to take leave of absence to give us casual, who are not entitled, a few hours next week,” she said.

It is not the first time Ms Keel-Groth and other regional Victorians have lost aid payments since the blockades began last year.

“If you are tested [for coronavirus]and meet the admission criteria, you get a $ 450 payment from the state government and if you are positive, you can get $ 1,500, ”she said.

“But if you get stuck and restrictions reduce your hours, so you have no income, there is no support system.”

Community organizations are reporting an increase in demand from locals for food and basic amenities at the same time as there is also a housing crisis in the Victoria regions. ( ABC News: Prill McLennan

Ms. Keel-Groth has no savings and was not eligible for previous federal government income support under JobKeeperbecause, as a casual, she had not been employed for more than 12 months.

“I had to look for work and I was lucky to get a job at Bunnings, and I switched jobs again when hospitality started to get busier at the end of last year,” she said.

“I feel there should be a support system if there are still blockages. In the next 12 months, I may not even have a job.”

Forced to drop random cases

Owners of fan and dance schools Ashley Benstead and Kim Manallack-Benstead say that, with a large venue, they can socially distance themselves, but they are still not allowed to open up. ( Victoria Central ABC: Sarah Lawrence

In Bendigo, Ashley Benstead and Kim Manallack-Benstead run a typhoon and dance school, along with a gym.

They had to lay off 12 of their casual workers because they were barred from opening under Victoria rules, despite the regions being out of the blockade.

“There is nothing we can do about it [our casual staff]and there is nothing they can do for themselves, “said Mr. Benstead.

“Extremely disappointing, even though the federal government has squandered its support after Greater Melbourne, they have forgotten Bendigo. It is really disturbing.”

Food insecurity increases through sleep

Morwell Neighborhood House manager Tracie Lund says the housing crisis in the region has added to the effects of the recent Victoria blockade. ( Supplied: Morwell Neighborhood House

Meanwhile, in the east of the state, Morwell Neighborhood House manager Tracie Lund said the federal government was shirking its responsibility to the most vulnerable.

She said there had been an increase in demand from Latrobe Valley residents for basic food and amenities because there was also a housing crisis in the regions.

“We are seeing a lot more people visiting the Neighborhood House, who need showers and hot meals because they are living homeless, they are living in cars,” she said.

MsLund says it is a shame for those who lost revenue, the regions were getting nothing.

“There was no recognition and no assessment of the impact of another blockade on regional Victoria,” Ms Lundsaid said.

“The [federal] “The government is shirking its responsibility and doing its best.”

The Liberal MP criticizes Morrisonover’s payments

Victoria Liberal MP Russell Broadbent says regional Victorians should be eligible for the COVID federal salary. ( Video ABC News

Liberal defender Russell Broadbent, who represents Monash headquarters east of Melbourne, has criticized the exclusion of the country’s Victorians from support payments.

Mr Broadbent’s federal electorate also includes businesses that are bound by Melbourne restrictions despite being more than 100 miles from the city.

Restriction of movement in Melbourne, he says, also affects the Victoria region.

“It’s not logical, or fair, for the people of the country affected by the blockade,” Mr Broadbentsaid said.

“Why punish people twice when they get caught in a non-creation block.

“Federal support should be open to all affected Australians.”

Problematic regional constraints

A West Victorian chamber of commerce has questioned whether it was worthwhile for some regional businesses to open at all, due to the restrictions under which they stood.

This includes capacity limits of 50 people, mandatory QR check-in at all shops and hospitality venues, as well as requests from seating areas, such as cafes, to check licenses to ensure Melbourne residents are not breaking the rules and not visiting the regions.

The new COVID restrictions in regional Victoria detain more than 50 people in places such as Ballarat Sovereign Hill Resort which can make the place invaluable. ( Supplied: Sovereign Hill School

Ballarat trade chief executive Jodie Gillettsaid, easing regional restrictions would not be enough to support most businesses.

“Most businesses would tell you today [that] they would be better closed than the ones they had, “Ms Gillett said.

“[For instance,] “Most tourist sites will not open because you can not open a park like Sovereign Hill for 50 people.”

Ms Gillet said the federal government had apparently forgotten the impact Melbourne blockades have on Victoria regional businesses.

“If a business is still severely restricted and because of this, they are unable to outsource their casual staff work, we are still looking for the federal government to provide support for those casual staff.”