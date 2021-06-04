Explained: What is the new Covid-19 variant found in Vietnam and how does it differ from the others?

Vietnam has often been held up as a prime example to contain the coronavirus outbreak thanks to an aggressive early passenger control strategy at airports and a strict quarantine and monitoring program.

It was able to better manage the crisis than its larger neighbors, despite sharing a long border with China where the outbreak was first reported.

The Communist Nation has recorded 7,572 cases and only 48 deaths since January last year, extremely lower than neighboring Malaysia which has counted as many cases in a single day recently.

However, fate may be running out for Vietnam as a troubling new variant has led the country to register half of the case load in the past month.

So what is this new variant discovered in Vietnam?

Earlier this week, the Vietnam government said it had discovered a new mutation of the new coronavirus, which is a combination of variants found in India and the UK. Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long described the latest mutation as “very dangerous”.

Viruses mutate all the time and most variants are consequential, but some can make it a more contagious virus. Since Covid-19 was first identified in January 2020, thousands of mutations have been detected.

“Vietnam has unveiled a new Covid-19 variant that combines the features of two existing variants found for the first time in India and the UK,” Nguyen told a government meeting earlier this week.

The Southeast Asian country had previously detected seven variants of the virus: B.1.222, B.1.619, D614G, B.1.1.7 known as the UK variant, B.1.351, A.23.1 and B.1.617.2 found in India.

According to the Vietnam government, laboratory cultures show that the species can replicate very quickly and spread rapidly in the air. Alsoshtë also more easily transmitted than those previously discovered. Characteristic of this type is that it spreads rapidly in the air. The concentration of the virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly in the surrounding environment, said the health minister.

The World Health Organization, however, has said its Working Group on Virus Evolution was working with officials in Vietnam to confirm a possible new variant of the coronavirus after four people were confirmed to have been infected with this suspected new strain. .

The genetic code of the virus has not yet been made public by the Vietnamese government.

Who is at risk from this new species?

The Covid-19 variant first identified in India last October called B.1.617.2 is more transmissible than the UK / Kent variant also known as B.1.1.7 according to experts.

Research suggests that vaccines, such as the Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca strokes, are very effective against B.1.617.2, now called Delta by the WHO, after two doses, but protection from one dose appears to have diminished.

However, there is no evidence that any coronavirus mutation causes much more serious disease for the vast majority of people.

As with the original version, the risk remains higher for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions. But a virus being more contagious and just as dangerous, in itself will lead to more deaths in an unvaccinated population.

Is it a variant of concern?

The World Health Organization has stated that it has not yet made an assessment of the new type of coronavirus found in Vietnam. In the current WHO sense, the variant discovered in Vietnam was variant B.1.617.2, more commonly known as the Indian variant, possibly with an additional mutation, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Director for COVID- 19.

There are thousands of different variants of Covid circulating around the world. Viruses mutate all the time and most of the changes do not matter. Some even damage the virus. But others can make the disease more infectious or threatening. Those that are most potentially disturbing are called “disturbance variants” and are kept under close scrutiny by health officials.

Currently, those classified in the above category include:

Alpha: The UK or Kent variant (also known as B.1.1.7) that is prevalent in the UK with more than 200,000 cases identified and has spread to more than 50 countries and seems to be changing again.

Beta: The South African variant (B.1.351) has been identified in at least 20 other countries, including the UK.

Range: The Brazil variant (P.1) has spread to more than 10 other countries.

Delta: The variant was first discovered in India (B.1.617.2) of which more than 3,000 cases have been seen across the UK.

Is the new Vietnam variant more dangerous than the others?

There is no evidence that any of them cause more serious illness for the vast majority of people. As with the original version, the risk remains higher for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.

The variants of India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have all undergone changes in their peak protein, the part of the virus that binds to human cells.

The variant found in India has some potentially significant ones (such as L452R) that can make it spread more easily. However, there is no evidence that it causes more serious illness or can make current vaccines less effective.

What is the government doing to stop the spread?

As cases continue to rise, the Vietnam government is struggling with its resources to contain and combat the spread of the new variant. Health officials believe it has already spread across the country and is partly to blame for the increase in cases. The current outbreak has now spread to at least 30 municipalities and provinces in Vietnam.

The government has also been very slow when it comes to vaccine procurement, perhaps because of its past success in virus content. With a population of about 97 million people, Vietnam has administered just over a million doses so far, one of the lowest rates in the world.

In recent weeks, officials have redoubled their efforts to purchase vaccines and called on businesses, organizations and the public to contribute ideas and money to speed up their import process. The country has received 2.9 million doses so far and aims to provide 150 million this year.

However, the government has begun mass testing of risk groups and has introduced new social distancing norms in hopes of curbing the spread. Shops and restaurants have been closed and religious activities have also been suspended.