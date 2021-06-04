City of Calgary, CPS Takes ‘First Step’ to Improve Crisis Response with $ 11.4 Million Announcement – Calgary

The City of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service have taken a first step in improving how and which emergency services respond to calls involving issues such as mental health or addictions.

CPS and the city announced $ 11.4 million in funding from CPS budget reallocation AND Community Security Investment Framework (CSIF), going to 50 programs and initiatives.

This is the first step, said CPS Chief Mark Neufeld.

This is a very good job that has been put together in a very short period of time, in collaboration with the community.

Late last year, CPS spent $ 8 million over the next two years to reduce the demand for officers in order to achieve better results for people in crisis. As of Thursday’s announcement, $ 5.2 million comes from police.

The story goes down the ad

The remaining $ 6.2 million comes from the Community Security Investment Framework, a $ 8 million one-time support that can see more results pending.

Nenshi said the next city council will use the next budget cycle to determine the future of CSIF.

Read more: Calgary Police $ 8 million contribution to community safety investment framework to be established in early 2021

Most of the things we are funding are ongoing things; they are not one-time funding, Nenshi said.

It’s continuing funding for the work that needs to continue, so we need to understand how to manage it financially.

“I’m really happy that, instead of getting stuck in What Happens After This Conversation ?, the teams were really focused on getting the money out the door.

Organizations like Alpha House and its Downtown Dependency Partnership team – or the DOAP team – will receive $ 2.89 million.

















5:25

The Calgary Concern Center sees an increase in calls in crisis due to COVID-19





Calgary Distress Center sees increase in crisis calls due to COVID-19 May 8, 2020



The Distress Center will receive $ 506,300 to increase services for those at risk of suicide and educating citizens.

The story goes down the ad

The Alexandra Community Health Center is receiving just over $ 309,000 for an expansion of its mental health and addiction initiative.

Read more: The Coronavirus pandemic suddenly helps Calgary’s mental health and addiction strategy

More than 30 different organizations received funding to enhance or support existing programs to help advance fair and effective crisis response systems and alternative ways to support Calgars in crisis.

Through this, we want to create a system that provides Calgarians experiencing a crisis with access to the most appropriate crisis response services when and where and how they need them, Nenshi said.

Support is needed now more than ever.

About $ 360,000 will fund research into a crisis response transformation system, with another $ 1.8 million in hand to help implement the resulting recommendations.

The work joins the cities’ anti-racism work and mental health action plan, the mayor said.

“What we are trying to do is create a better system,” the mayor said. “In many cases, community organizations and non-profit organizations are the right ones to give a part of this system.

“And in some cases it had to do with reinvesting in the police by offering better services in a different way.”

Trends AMC warns investors against buying stocks, says they could lose all their money

The Senate votes unanimously to create the national holiday for truth and reconciliation

The story goes down the ad

Police arrangements

Since the police are such a critical part of the existing emergency response system, $ 2.2 million will go to 16 upgrades to CPS software, from reallocating its budget.

These were in response to calls we received from the community regarding improvements or additions to services that were existing or new services, Neufeld said.

















1:51

Calgary and Edmonton police budgets strained by cost cuts across Alberta





Calgary and Edmonton police budgets strained by cost cuts across Alberta November 3, 2019



The CPS will add six new civilian investigators to its Professional Standards Section, which investigates police conduct, in response to concerns we have heard about timeliness and issues regarding accountability and transparency regarding the grievance system, the chief said. of the police.

Crisis intervention and anti-racism training, equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) work, improving BIPOC and recruiting women recruitment, and a hate crime education pilot were some of the programs that received funding.

The story goes down the ad

And another $ 1.56 million will go to expand availability for the teams that CPS has in partnership with Alberta Health Services: the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), providing citizens in crisis with mental health support, assessment and consultation, and Mobile Phone Response Team (MRT), which provides CPS officers with mental health crisis triage during calls.

Read more: ‘Eliminates that barrier’: Calgary mental health program covers counseling costs for qualified adults

What we have seen with both PACT and MRT is a reduction in the number of people caught under Form 10 (Peace Declaration Officer for Arrest) and sent to hospital, Neufeld said. Very significant summer, in terms of police resources, EMS resources and emergency room resources.

I think it is very important that we bring the right people to the hospital, and also, that we do not take the wrong people to the hospital.

MRT was previously available for 12 hours a day, and the new funding expanded it to 24 hours a day.

PACT teams will double from six to 12 and will be available 22 hours a day.

















1:36

Calgary councilor and justice minister fight over police budget





Calgary councilor and justice minister fight for police budget November 19, 2020



Neufeld said these two programs have proven evidence.

The story goes down the ad

As for some of the more complex cases or recurring cases with individuals returning to the crisis and making repeated calls for service, they develop relationships with these people and they are able to respond and start with a predetermined relationship , compared to being forced to go there as a new patrol officer and we have to try to prove it to young people every time.

Alpha House expands services

With years of funding from CPS, Alpha Houses ’core DOAP team will be able to provide 24/7 services to some of the city’s most vulnerable populations. And a local team will be introduced in the fall thanks to new funding, Alpha House chief executive Kathy Christianen told Global News.

It is simply to bring cultural and traditional responses to the work of the DOAP team and to enhance it, because many of the people we encounter during our work on that particular program are indigenous, Christianen said. So we are really excited to be able to add that ingredient.

Alpha House plans to add new positions to address encampments with law enforcement officers in all quadrants of the city. And there will be more DOAP team members working with Calgary Transit to intervene on train platforms to address disruptions and drug use.

Read more: New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for Calgary homeless population

The story goes down the ad

Christianen called it a significant expansion of the work of the Alpha Homes.

I think there will be great benefit to the people we serve, she said.

The CEO of Alpha House said the need for the services of its organizations has increased during the pandemic.

We have seen an increase in rough sleep in the city, especially since COVID (-19), Christianen said. And so the team will work on focusing on working with specific people and incorporating them into our housing programs.

The desire from the city and the CPS to see improved outcomes for individuals and alternative ways of responding to people in crisis is on Christianen’s mind. It’s an opportunity for Alpha House and implementing partner agencies to learn over the next year.

Given that Alpha House and our programs existed, it was a logical conversation to use the reallocation of police funds in this way, given that we are determined and have the capacity to expand and expand our partnerships in the justice system.