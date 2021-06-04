Hong Kong, newly restricted, tries to recall the Tiananmen massacre





Hong Kong They were forbidden to keep their ordinary memorial, but that did not mean they would not remember it. They gathered online to watch a reading of a show about the massacre of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing on June 4, 1989. They ransacked bookstores, in a purge hunt for protest-themed postcards hidden in piles. They scribbled the numbers 6 and 4 on their light switches so that everyday actions become small challenging actions. Pro-democracy residents in Hong Kong are clinging to new ways to support the memory of Chinese armies bloody blows in Tiananmen Square, under an increasingly determined government to suppress dissent and free expression. City authorities have banned, for the second year in a row, a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong Victoria Park, warning that participation could lead to five years in prison. The annual vigil, which for decades attracted tens of thousands of people, has long been crucial to the public memory of the 1989 repression. It was the only large-scale memorial to the Chinese-controlled land massacre, as Beijing has silenced any commemoration in the territory of the continent.

But it also has great significance for present Hong Kong. As the pro-democracy movement of the cities themselves trembles, if and for how long residents continue to commemorate Tiananmen it has become a litmus test for their willingness to continue fighting for their rights. Hong Kong civil society has been quiet for so long already in fear of national security law, said Chow Hang Tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China Patriotic Democratic Movement, the activist group that organizes the vigilance. This year, its organizers disrupted the event but encouraged people to light candles independently in public places.

If you can go out now and take this small step and see each other, said Ms. Chow in an interview earlier this week, I think this will spur the movement. Early Friday morning, Hong Kong police arrested Ms. Chow and accused him of it advertising an unauthorized assembly.

Still, in the days before the anniversary, some pro-democracy groups had appeared to obey the call to remembrance. They organized movie screenings and street booths, lessons and church services, to show that the ban would not have its intended effect. For various reasons, we may not be able to speak clearly, but we should not forget the history, wrote a branch of the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong on Facebook. The promise of perseverance is also shaken by anxiety. Some of the most prominent pro-democracy leaders in the cities were arrested or imprisoned for participating in the banned vigil of recent years. With the new national security law in the background, authorities have also targeted peaceful protests against Beijing. The law gives Beijing broad powers to crack down on a variety of political crimes, including separatism and cooperation. On Sunday, a 65-year-old activist, Alexandra Wong, was arrested after a solo demonstration in which she held a banner referring to June 4th. Police said she was suspected of unauthorized gathering and inciting others to attend; a police spokeswoman declined to comment on how a person could form an assembly. (Ms. Wong was later released.)

The importance of annual vigilance comes from Hong Kong’s unique position: The territory is part of China, but unprecedented civil liberties were promised in the territory after its return from British colonial control.

On the mainland, the Chinese Communist Party has implemented widespread public amnesia over the 1989 killings, which left hundreds, if not thousands, dead. But in Hong Kong, the massacre was an important moment in the political consciousness of cities, intensifying fears of Chinese control. For 30 years thereafter, Victoria Park Vigil was a closed event on many Hong Kong calendars. The vigil also came to mean more than the historic event itself, as it became a barometer of public feelings towards the government. Interest had waned in recent years among some young people who increasingly rejected the territory and distanced themselves from its tragedies. But in times of political unrest, turnout increased, including in 2019, when anti-government sentiment was on the verge of exploding into mass protests. Then, in 2020, the government stopped vigilance for the first time, citing public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands turned out anyway. The reason for this ban for years was obviously public health again. But the national security law, which went into effect on June 30 last year, appears big during the anniversary. police are expected to be deployed thousands of officers on Friday. Hong Kongers who have become adept at finding new ways to express themselves under deception have sought to maximize the limited space that remains.

Phase 64, a nonprofit theater group, aired readings and performances on Facebook Live this week, including May 35 an imaginary date that would fall on June 4, in a nod to how the date is censored on Chinese social media. Three independent bookstores announced a clean-up search for political comics, which they said would be distributed on their shelves.

In one column in a local newspaper, an artist suggested Hong Kongers write 6 and 4 on their light switches as a replacement for lighting a candle in Victoria Park. Think of the daily act of turning on and off the lights as a ritual and connect your current life with history, wrote the artist, Tozer Pak. Others have tried to preserve the usual rituals as much as possible. Several prominent pro-democracy groups have organized street booths, as they have done for decades, to distribute candles and leaflets promising to never forget Tiananmen. On Thursday evening, a day before the forbidden vigil, a handful of people left candles and flowers in the park. Ms. Chow, of the Hong Kong Alliance, had said before her arrest that she still planned to go to the park in her personal capacity. It’s a public park, it ‘s open and I just want to do my memorial there, she said. Why is it against the law? But the space for these alternative reminders is shrinking. Secretary of Education in Hong Kong said on Saturday that teachers need to consider curriculum objectives when deciding whether to cover the June 4 events. Some teachers have already said they will not. Officials on Wednesday accused a long museum around June 4 of operating without a license, leading organizers temporarily shut it down.

And over the past week, hackers harassed activists in two street cabins, punching a volunteer, according to League of Social Democrats, booth organizers. Hong Kong police confirmed they had arrested a man for assault.

I think the whole environment makes them think it is easier to use violence because they think the government and the police are on their side, said Chan Po Ying, a League leader, to pro-government residents. The association has also advised supporters to stay away from the stand it plans to place near Victoria Park on Friday, Ms Chan said, to avoid unnecessary risk. Precautions have left many pro-democracy Hong Kongers feeling that the city is increasingly indistinguishable from the mainland. But others have tried to point out the differences. Rowena He, a history professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong studying June 4, said she was planning to attend a church service on Friday. Some students had suggested a private gathering, she said. But it reminded her of her teenage years on the mainland, in the 1990s, when she paid homage to the victims of the massacre in secret, with shuttered windows and lights off. In Hong Kong, I can still go mourning with the rest of the people, she said. Maybe next year, when we can’t even go to church, maybe that will be the only option, she said of a private vigilance. I do not want to do it yet. Joy Dong contributed to research.

