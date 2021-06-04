ANAHEIM In February 2020, Major League Baseball sent a memo to its clubs warning of a blow to the use of foreign substances by pitchers. The effects of the shock were not immediate, with one notable exception. Days after the memo was sent, the Angels fired club manager Bubba Harkins.

Harkins became a tough lightning rod for public intrigue. He sued the team, claiming that publicity surrounding his dismissal damaged his reputation. He identified more than a dozen pitchers by name including some Angels who used the substances he provided.

The other shoe fell on Thursday, when MLB discussed the topic of ball treatment at its owners’ meeting, according to numerous reports. The league is expected to finally enforce Rule 6.02, which prohibits pitchers from applying foreign substances to baseballs. The league is expected to communicate how it will enforce the rules in the coming days.

Right now, Angels manager Joe Maddon said, it was up to us to challenge the other team.

That’s hard to do, Maddon said. Of course if you blame someone on the other team, you may have guys on your team doing the same thing you are not aware of.

Angels are uncomfortably close to the plot of hitting foreign substances in MLB. The details of the Harkins legal case include some of the most salient public evidence of a widespread problem. He also included the names of the current pitchers of Angels Dylan Bundy, Jose Suarez, Dillon Peters and Luke Bard among Harkins clientele.

Four small pitchers of the league have been suspended for practice in less than a month from the start of their seasons. A major league pitcher, Cardinals sedative Giovanny Gallegos, had his hat confiscated during a May match when referee Joe West suspected it contained a foreign substance.

However, the championship plans to eradicate foreign substances by moving forward, Maddon said, to be really happy about that.

Maddon joined the Angels mainstream coaching staff in 1994, the beginning of the so-called steroid era baseball. On the same day MLB decided to penalize drug users who improve performance with life suspensions in November 2005, Maddon was hired to manage Tampa Bay Rays. He drew a straight line from the PED baseball problem then to his current state with pitchers using foreign substances.

When you have an equal field, then baseball wins better, Maddon said. I have always felt that when steroids went down, they became level and at that time the Tampa Bay Rays could go up. That was my opinion. When it is unbalanced, with others who have great advantages, it becomes problematic. You can be doing many things well or right and you will not be successful because the balance of justice has been removed.

Right now there is no advantage to being a hitter.

INJURY UPDATES

Right-back Chris Rodriguez was activated from the injured 10-day roster ahead of Thursday’s game against the Mariners. Attractive Anthony Bemboom was selected at Triple-A Salt Lake to make it to the Active Angels list.

Rodriguez made two minor rehabilitation appearances in the league with Triple-A Salt Lake. He allowed two walks, one kick and one run through three periods. Rodriguez threw 42 pitches in all, including all four of his pitches (fastball, curveball, changeup, slider).

The biggest thing was to be healthy after those outings, he said. I felt good. I felt super loose. Everything was going really well. I plan to continue it in these games.

Center firefighter Mike Trout had removed a boot from his right foot that restricted his gait, Maddon said, and is making progress in his recovery from a Class 2 calf strain There is no return schedule three times of the American League MVP beyond the initial 6 to 8 week rating provided by the team.

Shortst Jose Iglesias is a day or two away from returning from a strained left stalk, Maddon said. David Fletcher continued to fill in Monday in the absence of Iglesias.

also

Angels sign veteran sedative Jake Petricka with a league contract. The 32-year-old right-back is 10-12 with an average run of 3.96 over the seven major league seasons with the White Sox, Blue Jays and Brewers. The Angels home game against the Kansas City Royals next Wednesday was selected for a Baseball broadcast Wednesday night by ESPN. The broadcast will not be broadcast locally. Nine Angels are listed in the All-Star Voting, which is now open to fan voting on the MLB website: Trout, Justin Upton and Taylor Ward (outfielder), Jared Walsh (first base), Fletcher (base of second), Anthony Rendon (third base), Iglesias (short step), Kurt Suzuki (attractive) and Shohei Ohtani (certain striker).

NEXT

Angels (RHP Shohei Ohtani, 1-1, 2.72 ERA) vs Mariners (RHP Robert Dugger, 0-1, 6.23), Friday, 6:38 pm, Bally Sports West, 830 AM

Staff writer Jeff Fletcher contributed to this story.