Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich appears on state TV as critics rebuke his ban as ‘hostage-taking’





The 26-year-old told the Belarusian state channel ONT on Thursday that he had been “found guilty” of organizing large-scale “sanctioned protests” following the country’s controversial elections last August.

“I openly admit that I was one of the people who published the call to take to the streets on (August) nine. As soon as I was presented with the documents and charged, I immediately pleaded guilty, according to Article 342 of the (Belarusian) Criminal Code, this is the organization of large-scale protests sanctioned “, said Protasevich during an interview on the show” Nothing personal “.

Protasevich was arrested on May 23 after his Ryanair flight landed in Minsk, sparking outrage from Western governments. Critics of the government of former President Alexander Lukashenko believe that Protasevich’s media appearances while in state detention are compulsory.

Protasevich is a “hostage of the regime,” wrote Franak Viaorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, on Thursday.

“It’s painfully painful to see Raman Pratasevich ‘confessions’. His parents believe he was tortured. This is not Raman I know. This man on Goebbels TV is a hostage of the regime and we must do everything we can. to release him and 460 other political prisoners, “Viaorka wrote, using the Belarusian spelling of his name. Since his arrest, Protasevich has appeared several times in state-controlled or pro-government media. In a video posted on a pro-government social media channel, he says he “confessed” to “organizing mass riots” in Minsk – an admission his family and supporters believed was forced. Protasevich also appeared in an ONT “investigative documentary” about the Ryanair flight incident earlier this week. The documentary echoes a claim by Belarusian authorities that they did not know Protasevich was on the plane when they diverted him. Protasevich is known as a fierce critic of Lukashenko’s government. He was involved in anti-regime demonstrations as a teenager and was later expelled from the journalism program at Belarus State University. He was always on the front lines of the protests, according to fellow activists. NEXTA, the Telegram channel that Protasevich co-founded in 2015, found popularity in providing information about violent government crackdowns on election-related protests. After most of the vocal activists were arrested or interned, the channel became a reliable source of verified information for the protesters to coordinate their movements. The conciliatory tone of Protasevich’s interview on Thursday may sound more surprising to fellow activists. At one point, Protasevich tells the interviewer that he respects the President’s refusal to address public criticism. “I realized that much of what Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) was criticized for was an attempt to put pressure on him. And in many ways he acted like a man with steel balls despite the pressure,” he said. Protasevich also breaks in front of the camera, crying as he says he never wants to get involved in politics again. “I have rethought many things for myself. I never want to get involved in politics again, in any dirty game and confrontation again. I want to hope that I can correct everything and lead a normal peaceful life, have a family, children, stop running away from something, “he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos