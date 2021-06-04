Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: The Wenatchee Music Theater celebrates its 20th anniversary; Avenue Orondo gets concrete pavement; The dedication of Chief Joe Dam is near | Old News

100 years ago 1906
Frank Ferryman has sold his delivery cart to JH Ferryman and will be transferring with his family to Seattle for a few days.
EW Smith of Centralia passed through Wenatchee on Saturday afternoon on his way to Quincy, where he would build buildings.
The Wenatchee Military Band performed at the concert last night under the direction of Louis Crollard.
Brewster Power and Irrigation Co. It’s over. A barbecue was held June 1 in Brewster to celebrate the event. The canal will provide water for 1,500 hectares of land in that area.
The Baptist Church Ladies Relief Society will meet Thursday at the home of Mrs. WW Gray.
Wells and Morris bought two lots on Mission Street, between Palouse and First streets, for $ 1,875.
Mr. and Mrs. UG Pogue hosted Mr. and Mrs. NN Brown for Sunday Dinner.
JW Card today succeeded Paul Haynes as president and general manager of Wenatchee Planing Mill Co., a belt and door factory.
Work is progressing on the concrete pavement being placed in front of the Olive, Griggs and Groves residences on Orondo Avenue.
Allen Wetsel yesterday bought the interest of half of M. Garton in Garton and Little Meat Market and will soon become an active partner in business. Wetsel has been in the butcher business since he was a young boy.
The YGIG club met last night at Ita Messerly home. The evening was spent listening to music and refreshing drinks were served. Attendees included Faun Wells, Mary Duff, Grace Black, Beulah Hastings, Gladys Gamble and Margaret Mason.
WH Dickson has resigned from his job as chief secretary of the Wenatchee post office.
FO Renn left by boat in the morning for his home in Chelan. He has been in Wenatchee for a few days.
AH Mather has bought six pieces at Wenatchee’s Great North Plate.
50 years ago 1956
About 60 people will make up the official party accompanying Harold Stassen to the dedication of Chief Joseph Dam June 12th. Stassen, the former governor of Minnesota and now special adviser on disarming President Eisenhower, will deliver the keynote address.
Don Elliott has been appointed head of technical manuals at Hughes Aircraft. Elliott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carw Elliott of Brewster, was the valedictorian of the graduation class of Brewster High School in 1940 and received his degree in electrical engineering from Washington State College. He has been with HAC since 1951.
Wenatchee’s Appleatchee Club was voted the best training team at the Brewster Horse Show last weekend.
Mrs. HN Schmitz is the new president of the Orondo Parents-Teachers Association. Other officials appointed for next year are Ms. Henry Grant, Vice President; Mrs. Edwin Rogers, secretary; and Mrs. Clarence Chapman, cashier.
Eastmont High School will launch a competitive cross-country skiing program next winter with Doan Parker as head coach.
Great Northern Lokomotiva Nr. 1147 appeared in Lokomotiv Park on Saturday. In a speech prepared for handing over to the crowd attending the dedication, Thomas Balmer, vice president of GN, said the train is a good representative of the spirit with which the railroad and the residents of North Central Washington built an empire.
The first edition of the Wenatchee High School student newspaper was published in 1920 under the name “High School Journal”, according to an article in a current issue of The Apple Leaf.
Starting exercises for this year’s 24 middle class members at Bridgeport High School were held this week. Carolyn Washburn was valedictorian and Robert Heppner was salutatorian.
GP “Bill” Scholz was named Okanogan County Cattleman of the Year. He farm in the Pine Creek area.
Billie Rochelle was recently elected to Cap and Gown, an elderly women honor at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.
Janet Barker, a student nurse at Deaconess Hospital, was awarded a three-year scholarship by Voiture 90 of 40 et 8. The presentation was made by Dr. PT Kemp of Chelan, man of the national executive committee; Dr. A. Magary, chairman of the scholarship committee; and Robert W. Belt, president of the local chapter.
Wenatchee EC Metcalf has been elected chairman of the Wenatchee subsection of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers. Ai pason RV Wachter.
Ann Parsons and Sharon Brown are graduate classmates at Leavenworth High School.
25 years ago 1981
The Wenatchee Music Theater will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual meeting on Saturday. Mary Ellen Kerby, president, will announce next year’s festival production.
Auxiliary Unit of the American Legion No. 10 has selected officers for next year. They are Phyllis Wright, president; Angela Sherril, First Vice President; Heather Dunoskovic, Second Vice President; Barbara Rutherford, secretary; and Loretta Bush, treasurer.
Thirty-four seniors will graduate from Peshastin-Dryden High School when the district holds the start of the 25th Friday evening. Student speakers will be Michael Miller, valedictorian; Brian Burnett, salutatorian; and Tony Valentine.
Spokane Cascade Airways was granted a two-year right to provide air services to Wenatchee and Moses Lake by a recent decision of the American Civil Aeronautics Board.
The Quincy First Baptist Church Congregation held a ceremonial cremation of the church mortgage. Among those who attended were Pastor William B. Shroyer, Henry Linscott, church treasurer, and Ralph VanDyke, trustee.
Myrtle Manor was installed as president of the Lake Chelan Garden Club at the May 21 group meeting at Thea Hellyer’s home.
Tony Lester has achieved a perfect turnout. Lester graduated from Eastmont High School on Friday evening without missing a single day of school in 13 years.
Margaret Moran, director of Home Health Services at Washington Central Hospital, has been elected president of the Washington Association of Home Health Agencies.
Wenatchee attorney Jerry Hanna will reopen a practice here on June 15th. Hanna is opening Legal and Consulting Services Inc. in the Fuller-Quigg building. Hanna has been legal adviser to former Governor Dixy Lee Ray for the past four years.
Joel Warner has been appointed the new general manager of the Wenatchee Elks Club.
Mae Jinkens is the new president of H. Child orthopedic Hospital.
When Kingdome speakers blew up Kool and the band’s song “Celebration” on Saturday afternoon, it was for all of North Central Washington baseball teams. Teams Ephrata, Eastmont and Moses Lake each won the state championship, an unprecedented achievement for an area. The three-match cleanup by NCW was equal to the full number of championships since the start of the state baseball playoff in 1973.