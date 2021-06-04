Independent investigation needed to identify unmarked mass graves: Sinclair

OTTAWA – As the federal government commits its support to indigenous communities to uncover the burial sites of children in the school housing system in Canada, the former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) says an independent inquiry is needed .

Speaking Thursday before the Home and North Affairs committee, Murray Sinclair said a search should be conducted outside the scope of a government department.

We have a big task ahead of us and I think we need to see that in order to deal with this properly, we need to ensure that there is an independent study done on that question of those burial sites, where they are and what will happen to us. show the numbers, he told committee members.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that $ 27 million already earmarked to help indigenous communities find and commemorate children who died in boarding schools will be distributed to those seeking it.

On May 28, the first Tkemlúps nation at Secwepemc in Kamloops, BC announced that it had found the remains of 215 children buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, using ground-penetrating radar.

In the days following the revelation, there have been calls from First Nations leaders, residential school survivors and opposition parties for the federal government to fund the search and excavation of all former residential school sites for unmarked graves.

Sinclair said an independent inquiry should be overseen by a parliamentary committee that will ensure it is done in a proper way as opposed to having someone within the justice department or the indigenous affairs department oversee the process.

During his introductory statement he noted that he intended to appear before the committee on Thursday, which held an urgent meeting on specific TRC calls for action, for fear that what was said about the intelligence could be used for political gain.

I have debated with myself for some time, the best part of a day and a half or more whether I want to take part in this or not mainly because I hate the possibility of something as meaningful as this, as personal as this and as an incentive as it could become a political football, he said.

Sinclair said he has spoken to about 200 survivors over the past few days who have expressed their grief, their feelings of anger, their feelings of frustration about the situation.

He joined two other KRR commissioners who underlined the importance of a non-partisan response to this work and acknowledging responsibility as a place for past and present injuries.

Marie Wilson said the type of language used to describe the residential school system is also critical.

I would ask for honest language, lest we make ourselves content with phrases such as a sad chapter in our history. Is this or is it a human rights atrocity? Is it a social policy mistake or was it a fertile ground for crime and abuse in this story?

Federal governments have been criticized for failing to fully implement all parts of the TRC 2015 report that cover only or in part Ottawa’s efforts and resources.

Calls for action 72 to 76 focus specifically on what needs to be done to address missing children and unmarked graves in residential schools.

This includes maps showing the location of the deceased residential school children; proper ceremonies, markers and reburials; procedures for the identification, documentation, maintenance, commemoration and ongoing protection of residential school cemeteries or other sites where residential school children were buried.

Government officials from the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs also appeared before the committee, stating that during consultations with communities over the past few years it was realized that working in partnership with indigenous peoples was paramount.

We knew it was our duty to listen to what they had to say, we know it was our duty not to repeat the mistakes of the past that actually led to many of these situations by governments simply making their own decisions about what they thought it was the best, said Deputy Minister Daniel Quan-Watson.

The idea that the Crown would go against their wishes to start work I think is something we would completely reject, but where they want that work, then we would definitely support it.

Quan-Watson said while some communities aim to memorize burial sites, others are eager to engage in forensic work to identify the remains, meaning a single approach to all of Ottawa’s usual work.

With files from CTV News Rachel Aiello

–

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-Hour Residence School Crisis Line: 1-866-925- 4419

Additional mental health support and resources for indigenous people are available here.