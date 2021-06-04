COVID-19 curbed foreign investment in Southern California in 2020 – Daily News

California suffered a significant loss of foreign-owned businesses and jobs last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state will need to step up its marketing efforts to bring them back. says a new report.

Study by Los Angeles World Trade Center AND Los Angeles County Economic Development shows that California lost 267 foreign-owned enterprises in 2020, leaving the state with 18,451.

These foreign-owned companies hired 703,187 workers last year, a drop of 27,461 from 2019 as a result of business closures and layoffs. This generated $ 1.6 billion less in annual wages.

World Trade Center President Stephen Cheung attributes the decline to two main factors:

“Many of these businesses did not qualify for Paycheck Defense Program loans because their international headquarters are not here,” said Cheung, who is also LAEDC’s chief operating officer. “They also needed to have their executives on hand to run operations, but many could not get visas here.”

The report’s initial employment figures are based on Dun & Bradstreet data, which classifies a foreign direct investment as 51% or more shares in a U.S. business.

Additional data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which lowers equity stakes to 10%, show that California is still outperforming Texas and New York, its closest competitors.

By this standard, the most current figures show that California had 845,400 jobs related to foreign-owned businesses in 2018, compared to Texas, which had 666,100, and New York with 519,800.

Southern California leads the state

The report divides Golden State into three regions – Southern California, the Bay Area and Greater California, which takes over the rest of the state.

Southern California led the way in 2020 with 11,154 foreign-owned firms employing 444,217 workers. The Gulf area ranked second with 5,873 businesses and 220,584 employees, followed by Greater California (1,424 firms and 38,386 employees).

Japan maintained its position as the largest source of foreign investment in Southern California last year, with 2,446 businesses employing nearly 81,500 California residents while contributing more than $ 7.4 billion in wages.

The UK, France, Canada and Germany summed up the top five foreign-owned employers, collectively employing another 184,868 workers.

Larger industries

Most Southern California foreign investment-related jobs in 2020 were found in manufacturing (146,069), followed by professional business services (63,512), wholesale trade (58,334), financial services (38,255) and the information industry (22,542), which includes computer programmers, web developers, systems analysts, and IT technicians, among others.

The construction industry was ranked second with only 5,573 jobs.

With hundreds of thousands of people still unemployed in the region, job creation by foreign-owned businesses is one of the region’s biggest tools for recovery, the report said, adding that wages for those jobs average 5% to 25% more. high because positions are often specialized.

But California’s high cost of living and its climate of high taxes and strict environmental mandates have driven some big players out of the state.

Cheung said Toyota’s departure should be a warning. In 2014, the automaker announced it would move its U.S. marketing headquarters from Torrance to Plano, Texas. By the time that process was completed in 2017, it had eliminated 3,000 local jobs that were housed on a campus near the intersection of Highways 405 and 110.

“They had been here for decades and Southern California invested in Toyota – our talents, our road infrastructure and our education system,” he said. “For those to leave after all those years … it’s a bad point.”

The vehicle manufacturer linked the relocation to a corporate restructuring that would give the company closer proximity and better access to customers and manufacturing. Texas sweetened the move with $ 40 million in tax incentives.

California needs to step up its marketing campaign, Cheung said, but that will not necessarily be easy.

“Silicon Valley and Hollywood do a good job of telling their stories, but California as a whole has so many different industries,” he said. “How do you make airspace a partner with the clean technology sector, for example?” Our industries are so diverse that it is difficult to bring them all together. We have a very strong message to get out there – we just didn’t do it. “

Cheung said the 2028 Summer Olympics, set to take place in Los Angeles, and Southern California’s continued focus on sustainability will lead to additional foreign investment in the coming years.

Japan, the UK and France are all interested in investing more in the region ‘s sustainability industries, he said, as they see greater potential for energy and global environmental – related demand.

“We have made progress in creating environmental regulations, policies and infrastructure,” he said. “There is a closed request for this.”