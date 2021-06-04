What is a Model Lease Act?

Following the release of the draft in 2019, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted the Model Rental Law (MTA) to guide the process of renting property in India and to help the rental economy in the wealth sector.

Why this act?

According to the 2011 Census, more than 1 crore houses were vacant in urban areas. Existing rent control laws are restricting the growth of rental housing and discouraging landlords from renting out their vacant homes for fear of repossession. One possible measure to unlock the vacant home is to bring transparency and accountability to the existing premises rental system and balance the interests of the property owner and tenant in a reasonable manner, says the new Act, piloted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

States can adopt the Act as it is with new legislation, as it is a state entity, or they can amend their existing lease acts to factor in the new MTA. The states and territories of the Union have memoranda of understanding with the Center under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, which has this provision.

The government says the Act aims to formalize the shadow market for rental housing, unlock vacant properties, increase rental yields, facilitate / remove operating practices, reduce procedural barriers to registration, and increase transparency and discipline.

Si u conceived

In 2015, before the Housing for All Mission 2022 (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban) was launched, it was decided that 20% of the two crore homes to be created should be exclusively rented. The decision was based on a 2013 report by a Rental Housing Task Force, which stated that affordable rental housing addresses issues of underprivileged and inclusive growth, in an even more direct way than affordable property housing . The Expenditure Finance Committee cleared an expense of Rs 6,000 crore for a leased component in PMAY-U; The center would hold 75% with the rest borne by states, local urban bodies, or through NGOs or private sector CSR activities.

Where applicable

After the implementation of this law, no person may allow or rent any premises, except with a written agreement. Abolishing local rent control Acts have been a politically sensitive issue in cities with high-value rent markets, such as South Mumbai in particular, where old properties in major countries have been occupied for decades by negligible tenants. The Model Law has been in draft since 2015, but has been maintained at this point.

The new act will be enforceable in perspective and will not affect existing leases.

The act aims to cover urban and rural areas.

What’s new

States will establish a grievance redressal mechanism consisting of the Lease Authority, the Lease Court and the Lease Tribunal to ensure a speedy resolution of disputes. Filing a complaint / appeal from the Lease Court and the Lease Tribunal will be mandatory within 60 days.

There is no monetary ceiling. Currently, in many old properties issued under Archaic Lease Control Acts, such ceilings have left landlords stuck with outdated rent amounts.

A digital platform will be set up in the local language or in the language of the State / Union Territory for the submission of the lease agreement and other documents. The Lease Authority will keep a record of these agreements.

Verbal agreements will be out of sight, as the MTA orders written agreements for all new leases to be submitted to the Lease Authority. The tenant will continue to pay the rent even during the extension of the dispute with an landlord.

The subdivision of the premises can be done only with the prior consent of the landlord and no structural changes can be made by the tenant without the written approval of the landlord.

Practices provided in the Law

The security deposit to be paid by the tenant should not exceed two months rent for residential property (six months rent in case of non-residential property), and should be a minimum of one month rent for non-residential property.

The act lists the types of repairs that each party would be responsible for, provided that the money for repairs can be deducted from the security or rent deposit, as applicable, if a party refuses to do their part of the work. No arbitrary eviction of a tenant may be made during the currency of the lease period, except in accordance with the provisions of law.

The Lease Court may allow repossession by the landlord if the tenant misuses the premises after a notice has been served by the landlord. Misuse of the premises, as defined, involves public concern, harm or their use for immoral or illegal purposes. If the tenant refuses to vacate, the landlord can claim double the monthly rent for two months, and quadruple the monthly rent thereafter.

In the event of a force majeure event, the landlord will allow the tenant to continue in possession for a period of one month from the date of termination of such a catastrophic event, under the terms of the existing lease agreement.