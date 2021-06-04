RANTNDSHE: Guidelines for international graduate students





Dear international graduate student of Syracuse University: We are excited to welcome you to the Syracuse University campus. We are looking forward to seeing you and excited to start the academic year. We appreciate your patience as the University has responded to rapidly changing circumstances. These include both pandemic conditions and the degree of visa approvals. We are writing today to share important information and highlight the key steps you need to take to ensure you have a successful 2021-22 academic year. What you need to know about COVID-19 requirements and vaccination:

All students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated before coming to campus unless they have a medical or religious exception. The university has seen very few positive cases of COVID-19 as vaccination has become widespread. As a result, the Syracuse University Public Health Team has now eased many virus-related restrictions on campus. We are confident that the 2021-22 academic year will provide a normal, vibrant on-campus experience. For students who have been vaccinated outside the United States, you will meet Syracuse University vaccine requirements as long as the vaccination you have received has been approved by the World Health Organization. As of June 1, 2021, WHO has approved Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac and the Serum Institute of India. If the vaccine you received outside the US is not on the WHO approved list or if you were not able to get the vaccine, you can get the vaccine upon arrival in Syracuse. For a detailed summary of COVID-19 vaccination procedures and requirements, please refer to Stay safe FAQ. All Syracuse University students are expected to study on the main campus of Syracuse University and attend classes in person in New York. Coming to campus will allow you to accommodate all your interests and enable you to be fully engaged with your research, courses and practices. If you are able to obtain a visa to study in the US, you must do so. If circumstances may affect your timely arrival for the start of classes, please contact your graduate program as soon as possible to advise them on your situation. What to do now: For international students traveling to the US: Apply for your visa as soon as possible .

. Once you have obtained a visa, contact your program to advise them on your status .

. Verify that the vaccine you received in your home country or elsewhere is included in the World Health Organization (WHO) approved list.

If you were not fully vaccinated prior to arrival or your vaccine was not included in the WHO approved list, you will be able to get vaccinated in Syracuse or elsewhere in the US Search for a vaccination site in the US and schedule a meeting Search tool for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This site also allows you to search by vaccine. The ZIP code for Syracuse is 13244.

Plan to arrive early enough to take one dose of Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine or to complete both doses of Moderna (28 days between doses) or Pfizer (21 days between doses) before entering campus. Once you have received all the recommended doses of an approved vaccine and uploaded the documentation to Student Patient Portal, you can access the campus. Students with questions about their vaccination status can contact the Barnes Center for further guidance. For all international students: If you have any questions, please contact the following offices of Syracuse University: Please visit Stay safe on the site for the latest updates and directions for your arrival on campus. Again, we look forward to seeing you in Syracuse! Sincerely, Peter A. Vanable

Associate Provost for Postgraduate Studies

Dean of the Postgraduate School

Professor of Psychology Juan Tavares

directory

Center for International

