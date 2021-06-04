



A GROUP of young Christians are planning a 750-mile pilgrimage to press world leaders for action on climate change and its effects in poorer countries. The Rise to the Moment relay hosted by the Young Christians Climate Network will link the G7 summit in Cornwall this month with the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November. Over 84 days, he will follow an itinerary from Truro Cathedral, via Bristol, Reading and London, Birmingham, Manchester, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh, to Clydeside. The network is inviting people of all ages and faiths to follow a part of their choice. Along the way, walkers will carry a two-meter-long boat that symbolizes their campaign message. We are all in the same storm, but not in the same boat, which refers to the way in which the most vulnerable people and countries are worst affected by climate change. Sailing boats are made of material from places threatened by flooding as sea levels rise. The G7 and COP26 are an opportunity for world leaders to make finance decisions that will enable everyone to be able to navigate the effects of climate change, said co-chief of staff Rachel Mander. The ship is a particularly fitting symbol because about ten percent of the world’s population, or 770 million people, now live on land less than five feet[5 m]above the tide. All the worst effects of the climate crisis are preventable by decisive action by the global community; is what makes our inaction so horrible. The hull of the boat is made of a coffin, to make it easier to hold. Ms Mander is walking between Sheffield and Manchester in early September. She describes it as an act of faith, hope and love. She continued: I hope that the united efforts of the churches as part of the relay will put pressure on the UK Government, in its role as host of the COP26 international climate negotiations in November, to ensure that no country is pushed back. debts due to climate change. The trip is divided into ten regions between major cities, each divided into a walking day of about ten miles. Other parts of Britain are also required to set up their own branches leading across their region to one town on the main relay. In Wales, activists will follow a 125-mile route, starting in St Thomass, Swansea on July 3 and arriving in Bristol on July 12. The Young Christians Climate NetworkAn itinerary plan Among them will be the Bishop of St Davids, Dr Joanna Penberthy, the Church in Waless leading bishop for the environment. We face a climate emergency which affects each of us, she said. I salute the Christian youth who have planned this relay to raise awareness of the issues at hand and the climate justice campaign, and look forward to joining them and supporters of all ages along the way. Every step along the way is a call for climate justice. Let us make our voices heard. For more information visit www.yccn.uk







