The White House announces global COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Coronavirus pandemic news

The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced its plans to share with the world a reserve of 25 million doses of unused COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House said Thursday that 75 percent of those doses will go to the United Nations-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, while the rest will go directly to allied nations and partners.

As long as this pandemic is developing anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable, Biden said in a declaration. And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to the international vaccination efforts we have demonstrated at home.

The long-awaited vaccine-sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has plummeted as more than 63 percent of adults have taken at least one dose and as global supply imbalances have become more apparent [File: Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Of the 25 million doses, the White House says about 19 million will go to COVAX, with roughly six million for Latin America and the Caribbean, seven million for Asia and five million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial and immediate boost to the remaining COVAX efforts, which have so far shared only 76 million doses with countries in need.

The remaining 25 percent will be held in reserve for emergencies and for the US to share directly with allies and partners.

The White House said six million doses would be directed to Mexico, Canada and South Korea, the West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen, as well as the United Nations front line. United workers.

In one tweet on Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a phone call Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the U.S. would ship 1 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to Mexico.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said shipment is expected next week.

In the statement, Biden said the U.S. would distribute the vaccines without expecting political favors in return.

We are splitting these doses to not provide favors or issue concessions, Biden said. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and lead the world to end the pandemic, with the power of our example and our values.

In recent months, the growing U.S. stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines has been seen as a grim example of its global privilege. And the vaccine-sharing plan comes as the demand for shots in the U.S. has plummeted as more than 63 percent of adults have taken at least one dose and as global disparities in supply have become more apparent.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a one-month campaign aimed at achieving a 70 percent vaccination rate in the US by July 4 [File: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo]

Americans over the age of 12 have the right to be vaccinated. And on Wednesday, Biden announced a campaign to vaccinate 70 percent of Americans by July 4, Nations Independence Day.

Many countries have requested doses from the US, but so far, Mexico and Canada alone have received a combination of 4.5 million doses. The U.S. has also announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 soldiers serving alongside members of the U.S. service on the peninsula.

The US had previously said it plans to distribute 80 million doses of vaccine worldwide by the end of June.

Biden has pledged to provide other nations with the 60 million doses produced instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine. This vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in the US, but has been widely approved worldwide. US-made doses will be available to ship as soon as they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

The president has also promised to allocate 20 million doses from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. Even more doses are expected to be made available in the coming months.

On Thursday, the White House also announced that it was removing restrictions on the distribution of vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, as well as Sanofi and Novavax, which are also not authorized in the US, allowing companies to determine for themselves where to share doses Theirs.