Fairtrade International reveals global resources for coffee climate adaptation Daily coffee news from Roast Magazine





Fairtrade International and its United States branch Fairtrade America are sharing lessons learned from three years of work involving coffee farmers in Kenya as part of the group East Africa Climate Academy Project. The nonprofit certification agency is promoting a written guide along with a series of instructional videos that can provide farmers around the world from different agricultural sectors with useful tools for adapting and mitigating climate change. Of course, individual coffee farmers tend to make one of the smallest carbon footprints in the coffee supply chain while transportation, roasting, transportation and retail represent some of the largest. However, coffee farmers are expected to be the most immediately affected and heaviest groups in the chain, as coffee cultivation requires specific climatic conditions. Related reading Fairtrade’s guide and videos, which have been translated into five languages ​​and shared by sister organization Fairtrade Africa, focus primarily on farm-level carbon reduction strategies to mitigate climate change, while some focus on sustainability and adaptation, such as planting trees in the shade. Fairtrade started its East Africa Climate Academy three years ago with a focus on crop diversification, improved agricultural practices and an emphasis on renewable energy sources. The program included participation from more than 8,500 coffee farmers in Kenya, according to the group. “When it comes to coffee, which is often sold at low prices, farmers name climate change issues, including increased pests, faster spread of disease and unpredictable weather as the biggest problem they face in earning a living income “, the US representative of Fairtrade International Fairtrade America wrote in a video series announcement. “Irregular rainfall, periods of severe drought and rising temperatures lead to extremely unsafe yields for small farms.” In addition to publicly available resources, Fairtrade International is collaborating with International Climate and Society Research Institute (IRI) for an online panel discussion on coffee and climate change on Friday, June 25th. More information on that event could be found here.













