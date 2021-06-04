Where and when can Americans travel abroad?

International travel is back on the agenda this summer for the millions of Americans who have been fully vaccinated, but with some places already open to American travelers and many still not challenging to understand when and where to go.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe for vaccinated Americans to travel internationally, keeping in mind COVID-19 travel destination advisors on this regularly updated list.

Americans are now able to visit Mexico and parts of the Caribbean, as well as Greece, Iceland, Croatia and Turkey. But most of Europe still remains outside the borders, or with restrictions.

Plaka Beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, May 14, 2021. Thanassis Stavrakis / AP

On May 16, Italy began welcoming arriving travelers approved by the government Flights tested with Covid from some countries, including U.S. Travel requirements for these flights include a negative Covid-19 test before departure, boarding, and upon arrival in Italy.

Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines are already offering some Covid proof for flights to Rome and Milan from some US cities, with more flights and cities to be added to the schedule later this summer.

Various countries have announced different opening dates for travelers from the US, including Spain, which will open its borders to vaccinated tourists on June 7th.

“They are more than welcome without restrictions or health checks,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. told reporters at a tourism fair last month.

France is expected to reopen to tourists on June 9, but warns that “it is not yet known whether travelers from the United States will be included among the foreign tourists allowed to enter.” French officials recommend passenger visits website for the French Embassy in the United States for the latest information.

Announced Ireland it will open its borders to U.S. travelers, one of the two largest tourism markets, on July 19th.

As more countries join the list, “this summer will be a hodge,” said Scott Keyes of Scotts Free Flights. For most countries, you will need to bring vaccination proof or a recent negative test. “

Encouraging borrowing is the fact that this week, seven of the 27 countries in the European Union Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland started using the EU digital certificate Covid, known as Green Digital Certificate, one month ahead of schedule. Other countries will adopt the program, which verifies the Covid-19 status of EU citizens, in the coming weeks. These countries will decide if they want to extend the program to US travelers

Non-essential trips, which include tourism, are still limited between the US and Canada.

Ahead of the Summer Olympics, the U.S. Department of State issued an advisory travel warning against travel to Japan. Much of Asia-Pacific is not currently open and is unlikely to open sooner before the fall, Keyes said.

In mid-May, the UK launched a traffic light system for international travel, which puts countries on the red, amber and green lists. While the lists are set to be reviewed in late June, the US is currently categorized as amber, meaning that anyone arriving from the US must complete a passenger location form, provide notice of a negative pre-trip test result, quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, and a Covid test on day 2 and day 8 upon arrival.

While countries may constantly change their entry requirements in response to the calculation and terms of the Covid issues, generally speaking, the one-sided clutch is toward more reopening, Keyes told NBC News. Travelers should check American state Department update websites, as well as individual government and embassy websites, before making any reservations.

However, flexibility and generous cancellation policies are still available and are recommended when booking hotel stays, airline tickets and cruises, or when purchasing permits for theme parks, museums and attractions.

Demand is strong, making availability limited in some countries while also increasing rates, said Misty Belles, managing director at the luxury travel network Virtuoso.

As Europe is slowly opening up this summer, autumn is when people are likely to feel more confident about setting their travel plans and when rates may drop, Belles said.