UCLA softball closes Florida State – Daily News





Late kicks and another solid performance in the circle by Rachel Garcia lifted the UCLA softball team to a 4-0 victory over Florida State to open the College Women’s World Series. The Bruins with No. 2 seed (47-5) were in a goalless draw until the fifth Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Kinsley Washington singled out, then came second for a shooting error. Anna Vines (2 for 2, an RBI) singled out to drive him. It felt really good, Vines said. “Honestly, I was just thinking about my team, trying to put the ball in play and let Kinsley either go to third place or maybe score. But I knew that if it weren’t for me, then my teammates of the team would have their backs. Vines also singled out in the third entry for the first UCLA game hit. It was her first hit since May 22, during an NCAA regional game against Fresno State. Delanie Wisz (1 for 3, an RBI) doubled to score contestant Lauryn Carter and raised UCLA 2-0 in the sixth. After the Wiszs doubled, FSU pitcher Danielle Watson came to relieve Kathryn Sandercock. Maya Brady (1 for 3, two RBI) immediately hit a two-way homer. It was her 14th season at home, and came after scoring in the first two attacks of the match. Each of my strikers made an adjustment tonight, said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez. So I’m really proud. I think this is a strength of our team. You may fail at first, but then our ability to adjust and get better is tremendous. Brady and Wisz are now equal for leading the team in 14-piece home runs. Garcia made a full play, scoring five shots and scoring 11. She retired side in the fourth half. Supporting him on defense, Briana Perez had a diving kick to finish the match and save the ball closed. When your defense is doing those extraordinary shows, it pumps you like a pitcher, Garcia said. It is those moments that make this conclusion very special. Sandercock threw 5 inings 2/3 for Florida State, recording six attacks and delivering five shots and three runs. Watson gave two kicks and a run in the 1/3 of the start. UCLA advances to play Alabama No. 3 with 51 (7) on Friday at 6:30 pm Florida State (44-11-1) passes to the knockout group, where they will play Arizona with 11th, Arizona (41 -14))

